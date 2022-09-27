Radisson Announces CEO Transition

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Sept. 27, 2022 -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): ("Radisson" or the "Company") announces today that the Board of Directors and Rahul Paul have mutually agreed that Mr. Paul will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Denis V. Lachance, who is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, has been appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. In connection with this leadership transition, Mr. Paul will also resign as a director of the Company.



Mr. Lachance joined the Board of Directors in January 2013 and has been the Chairman of the Board since March 2016. He also held the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company from September 2018 to October 2019. He is a mining engineer with more than 40 years of experience in projects, operations, and property evaluation. He has held several management and executive positions with Noranda, Falconbridge and last with Xstrata where he was President of Koniambo Nickel based in New-Caledonia. He is also the President and CEO of Barlow Mine Inc. a private exploration company active in the iron ore sector. He has been closely involved in key operational and strategic decisions over the last year and has the Board's full confidence to serve as Radisson's Interim CEO.

Mr. Paul joined Radisson as CFO in 2019, transitioned to President in 2020, was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2021 and joined the board of directors in 2022. While Mr. Paul will be taking time off due to personal circumstances, he will continue to support the Company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

Commented Denis V. Lachance, Chairman, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer:

"Rahul has played a key role in the evolution of the Company over the last three years. We wish to recognize his professionalism and dedication. Rahul had to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and managed to implement several positive changes that will continue to benefit the O'Brien project going forward. We thank him for his services and wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Commented Rahul Paul:

"I strongly believe that the Company and the O'Brien project are in excellent shape and well positioned going forward in the capable hands of Denis and the team. I thank the employees, board and stakeholders for their support, and I look forward to staying a supportive shareholder."

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au or 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Denis V. Lachance

Chairman, Interim President and CEO

819-806-3340

dlachance@radissonmining.com

Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

