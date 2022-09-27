Cordoba Minerals Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, September 27, 2022 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") announces today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 22, 2022, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 10, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at five (5) for the ensuing year.

The detailed results are as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

Withheld/Abstained % Govind Friedland 57,398,231 99.99% 1,315 0.01% William (Bill) Orchow 57,398,231 99.99% 1,315 0.01% Dr. Huaisheng Peng 57,398,231 99.99% 1,315 0.01% Dr. Diane Nicolson 57,398,291 99.99% 1,255 0.01% Luis Valencia González 57,280,585 99.79% 118,961 0.21%

Cordoba reports that Shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Disinterested Shareholders have also approved certain amendments to the Company's stock option plan ("SOP"), long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") and deferred share unit plan ("DSU Plan" and together with the SOP and LTIP, the "Plans"). The Plans were updated to be in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation.

The Company's SOP is a "rolling" plan pursuant to which the aggregate number of shares to be issued under the SOP shall not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

The Company's LTIP and DSU Plan are "fixed" plans pursuant to which the aggregate number of shares to be issued under the LTIP and DSU Plan are fixed. The amendments to the LTIP and DSU Plan increase the fixed number of shares issuable under the LTIP and DSU Plan in aggregate from 5,816,795 to 8,915,095, and to increase the maximum number of shares subject to grant under the Plans globally to not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

For further information with respect to the amendments of the Plans, please see the Circular. The Plans remain subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact

Ran Li +1-604-689-8765

info@cordobamineralscorp.com

