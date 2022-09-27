GoviEx Annual Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, September 27, 2022 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), announces that, pursuant to its Share Purchase Option Plan, it has granted annual incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 13,455,000 Class A common shares in the capital stock of GoviEx.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.225 per share and will vest 25% on the date of grant and thereafter, 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant until fully vested. The options expire on September 27, 2027.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea project in Mali.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-604-681-5529

Email: info@goviex.com

Web: www.goviex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138564