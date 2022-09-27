Golden Lake Welcomes Donald Hoy as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, September 27, 2022 - Golden Lake Exploration Inc. ("GLM" or the "Company") (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) is very pleased to welcome Mr. Don Hoy, M.Sc., P.Geo., as the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

Don Hoy brings over 30 years of experience, acting in both technical and senior management capacities, for junior and major mining companies. Recently, he served as President of Wolfden Resources Corporation and prior to that, as Vice President Exploration and Development for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., as well as Freewest Resources Canada Inc. During his tenure with Freewest, he was a recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2009 Bill Dennis Award, as 1 of 5 persons credited with the 'Ring of Fire' discoveries in northern Ontario. He is currently Vice President of Exploration for Copper Lake Resources Ltd. Mr. Hoy is a Professional Geoscientist in Ontario and holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of Western Ontario and an M.Sc. degree (Mineral Exploration) from Queen's University.

"We are very excited to have Don Hoy on board, with his wealth of experience in the precious metals market and with public companies, join our team as we look to advance our Jewel Ridge project located in the prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend in Nevada." stated Mike England, CEO and President of Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Don Hoy commented; "The Battle Mountain Eureka trend is one of the premier gold belts in the world in terms of its endowment, variety of styles of mineralization and exploration upside. I look forward to working with the Golden Lake exploration team on this outstanding opportunity to add value to the Jewel Ridge property and ultimately, to make new discoveries."

The Company further announces it has set 1.8 million options at a price of $0.08 for a period of 5 years to consultants and directors in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Golden Lake also announces it has determined to drop one option consisting of certain claims in its Copperview portfolio. A revised map of Copperview will be available to view on the Company's website.

About Jewel Ridge

The Jewel Ridge property is located on the south end of Nevada's prolific Battle Mountain - Eureka trend, along strike and contiguous to Barrick Gold's Archimedes/Ruby Hill gold mine to the north and Timberline Resources' advanced-stage Lookout Mountain project to the south.

The property comprises 96 unpatented lode mining claims and 30 patented claims covering approximately 728 hectares (1,800 acres). The Jewel Ridge property contains several historic small gold mines. The Company's focus is on Carlin-style disseminated gold deposits, the primary focus in the area since the late 1970s.

Nevada Carlin-type gold deposits (CTGD) have a combined endowment of more than 250 million ounces, which are concentrated (85 per cent) in only four trends or camps of deposits: Carlin, Cortez (Battle Mountain-Eureka), Getchell and Jerritt Canyon. The Company cautions that results on adjacent and/or nearby projects are not necessarily indicative of results on the Company's property.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

