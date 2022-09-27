York Harbour Metals Begins 7,500 Metre Phase 4 Drilling of High-Grade Copper-Zinc Project in Newfoundland

Vancouver, September 27, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced the Phase 4 diamond drilling program at it's York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project (the "Project") in Newfoundland, Canada.

York Director and Newfoundlander, Leo Power, comments on last weekend's Storm Fiona devastation, "the storm caused massive waves that devastated areas of Newfoundland's southwest coast. Like so many others, our team worked hard to prepare and put in long anxious hours throughout the storm. We stand united with all those impacted by Storm Fiona. We are grateful that the drilling contractors and technical team are safe and sound."

Phase 4 Drilling Campaign

The initial part of the program is designed to test the depth extensions of the drill indicated Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralization within the northeastern (A, D-G Zones) and southwestern (H Zone) parts of the Main Mine Area. Drilling will then begin testing other potential copper-zinc mineralized areas such as the No. 4 Brook and K zones that have not received any detailed exploration since the early 1990's. The follow-up drilling within the Main Mine area and initial exploration drilling of the No. 4 Brook, K zone and high priority IP targets are estimated to exceed 7,500 m.

Geophysics Program

The previously announced induced polarization ('IP') and resistivity geophysical surveys, that has been planned to cover the favourable upper and lower basalt geological contact, is nearing completion and the results are currently being interpreted. Preliminary IP-resistivityresults show several anomalous chargeability/resistivity anomalies both within the Main Mine area and elsewhere on the property that warrant considerable detailed drill testing. There are also anomalies that are located near or at the ends of survey grid lines that will require line extensions and follow-up IP-resistivity surveying.

The known geological and soil geochemical anomalies at the No. 4 Brook, K zone and Pinnacle zone all returned anomalous IP chargeability anomalies. In addition, preliminary interpretative work shows the presence of untested targets identified by the presence of significant chargeability responses southeast of the Main Mine area, a poorly exposed area that has been ignored by historic drilling This area is situated along the inferred favourable stratigraphic contact that hosts the known copper-zinc mineralization on the property.

Chairman Bruce Durham commented; "With Phase 4 drilling now underway and the IP survey nearing completion, we are preparing to begin the exciting, more grassroots portion of this phase of drilling that will test the newly developed geophysical targets while we also advance other projects such as the permitting of access to the number 4 adit."

Additional Developments

The Company is also continuing with the applications required to access the 4 Level adit. Furthermore, the Company plans to carry out a preliminary metallurgical study of the copper-zinc mineralization and support a university-based study of the lithogeochemical and alteration features of the mineralization.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTC Pink: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits. For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

