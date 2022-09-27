Guanajuato Silver Appoints Reynaldo Rivera VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, September 27, 2022 - Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Reynaldo Rivera Abundis to the position of VP Exploration. Mr. Rivera is a seasoned geological engineer, who brings over 45 years of mineral exploration success to his position at GSilver.

Commenting on this appointment, Ramon Davila, President of GSilver said, "I had the pleasure to work closely with Reynaldo while at Luismin S.A. de C.V., and I have followed his accomplished career ever since; he is one of Mexico's most successful and imaginative geologists who will bring central leadership to Guanajuato Silver's multiple exploration teams currently working at Topia, San Ignacio, Valenciana and El Cubo."

From 2005-2015 Mr. Rivera was the Director of Exploration for Goldcorp Inc. (Mexico); in this role he was responsible for notable exploration successes at several of Mexico's most important precious metal mines:

At the San Dimas Mine, one of Durango's most significant precious metals deposits, Mr. Rivera made two new discoveries in the western part of the district that are now in production by First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX:FM). San Dimas is located within the same mineral trend, and approximately 140km SE, of the Company's producing Topia mine.

At Peñasquito - the world's 2 nd largest silver mine - located in the State of Zacatecas and owned by Newmont (NYSE: NEM) - Mr. Rivera led exploration programs that dramatically increased reserves and resources.

largest silver mine - located in the State of Zacatecas and owned by Newmont (NYSE: NEM) - Mr. Rivera led exploration programs that dramatically increased reserves and resources. At the Los Filos Mine in Guerrero State, Mr. Rivera directed exploration programs that led to increased reserves and resources - and life of mine - at what is now one of the largest operating gold mines in Mexico. Los Filos is currently owned by Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX).

Prior to his involvement with Goldcorp Inc. (Mexico), from 1990-2002, Mr. Rivera was the General Manager of Exploration for Luismin S.A. de C.V., which was acquired by Wheaton River Minerals in 2002; Mr. Rivera then served as Manager of Mine Geology for Wheaton River Minerals from 2003-2005 before that company was acquired by Goldcorp in 2005.

In 2007, Mr. Rivera was awarded the National Geology Award by the Association of Metallurgical Mining Engineers and Geologists of Mexico. Mr. Rivera is a graduate of the University of Arizona (Economic Geology), and the University of San Luis Potosi (Geological Engineering); since 2004, he has been a Qualified Person (QP) as a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM - Registration Number 220979).

In connection with this appointment, the Company has approved the granting of 100,000 stock options to Mr. Rivera. The options, which shall vest over a two-year period, are exercisable up to five years from the grant date and have a strike price of 33 cents.

London (Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market) trading Update:

GSilver also wishes to announce its intention to apply for admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (Apex Segment) in London, England. It is expected trading will commence in Q4 2022. Admission to the Aquis Stock Exchange will allow for greater liquidity of the Company's shares in the UK and Europe and encourage trading especially by British institutional and retail investors. VSA Capital Limited is acting as the Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker to the Company.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico, which has an established 480-year mining history. With five mines and three processing facilities, the Company is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

