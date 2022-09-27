Majuba Hill Copper Completes Deep Core Hole MHB-29: Extends Visible Mineralization to 3607 feet (1099 m)

Vancouver, September 27, 2022 - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (CSE: JUBA) (OTC Pink: JUBAF) (FSE: 4NP) ("Majuba Hill Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report completion of MHB-29 the third and final core hole in the 2022 deep core drilling program at the Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Pershing County, Nevada.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/138509_6e24b5a754098bfc_001full.jpg

Hole MHB-29 was drilled to 3607 feet (1099 m). MHB-29 core is currently being sawn and sampled at the Majuba Hill Copper Corp. warehouse. MHB-27 and MHB-28 have been sawn and submitted to ALS USA Inc. for analysis. All assay analyses are expected to be complete within 10 to 12 weeks.

MHB-29 intersected granodiorite at 3,403 feet. Sulfide mineralization occurs as along veins and disseminated throughout the core.





MHB-29: Secondary Biotite and molybdenum in skarn-block within the rhyolite intrusive



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/138509_figure22.jpg





MHB-29: Granodiorite at 3467 feet with secondary biotite (Potassic Alteration) quartz veining and stockwork at 3467 feet



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/138509_figure333.jpg

Buster Hunsaker, Consulting Geologist to Majuba Hill Copper Corp. and a member of the Advisory Board commented:

"The sulfides logged throughout the granodiorite included molybdenum, pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite. We expect high-grade copper mineralization to be adjacent or below this zone based on the porphyry copper modeling work published by Scott Halley, John H. Dilles, and Richard M. Tosdal in Footprints: Hydrothermal Alteration and Geochemical Dispersion Around Porphyry Copper Deposits; in Society of Economic Geologists, Discovery January 2015."

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The incredible depth of the mineralization is very encouraging as we begin to plan for additional drilling on the Majuba Target and the four other primary target zones."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the JUBA secure warehouse or directly from the drill to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Majuba Hill Copper Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

