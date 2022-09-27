Delta Resumes Drilling at The Delta-1 Gold Deposit in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Kingston, September 27, 2022 - Delta Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has resumed drilling at the Delta-1 Gold Deposit in Thunder Bay, Ontario for approximately 1,000 metres to follow-up where Delta previously intersected significant visible gold.

This current drill campaign is a follow up to the previously announced drill campaign announced on May 11, 2022. From May 10 to June 6, 2022, Delta completed a total of 2,718.8 metres of drilling in nine (9) drill holes. A total of 1,793 samples were collected for gold and sent to SGS laboratories in Sudbury, Ontario for sample preparation and analysis.

Visually, the mineralized zone appears to have been intercepted in all drill holes, potentially extending the gold zone to a strike length of up to 830 metres and a vertical depth of up to 250 metres. Visible gold was observed in 4 (four) of the 9 (nine) drill holes, and rocks continue to be intensely silicified, sericitized, and ankeritized.

Assay results from the previous drill program are still pending as some samples were sent for re-assay using metallic sieve method. Delta expects to report the entirety of the pending results in early October.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 57.6 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where the Eureka gold deposit has now been outlined over a strike length of 850m. An extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where the Eureka gold deposit has now been outlined over a strike length of 850m. An extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2 GOLD and DELTA-2 VMS, 194 km2 in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

