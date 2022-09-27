Walker Begins Drilling At The Lapon Gold Project

Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2022 - Walker River Resources Corp. ("Walker" or the "Company") (TSX-V: "WRR") is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has re-started at the Lapon Gold Project, located some 60 km SE of Yerington, Nevada.



Drilling started at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Project, a seven-to-ten-hole program is planned here. Significant historical mining activities are present at Pikes (shafts, adits, mill) in a copper and gold environment. A previous regional sampling and prospecting program by Walker returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.2% Cu from bedrock. (see news release 9/04/2019)

Geological mapping and surveying also revealed the presence of a quartz monozonite porphyry, very significant for the emplacement of copper and gold mineralization in Nevada. It is notable that no reported modern drilling or geological exploration activities exist on the Pikes Peak claims area.

Following the Pikes Peak program, drilling will move to the Lapon Canyon portion of the Lapon Gold Project. Drilling will be centered on the Hotspot area, located 200 meters above and 250 meters on strike SE of the historic mine workings, and high-grade drilling intercepts from Walker's previous drilling from 2016 to 2021. (see Walker's previous news releases from 2016 to 2022).

Significant drill results were encountered at the Hotspot Zone, including 7.62 g/t Au over 48.8 m in LC 21-80, 5.68 g/t Au over 60.9 m in LC 21-81 and 1.84 g/t Au over 122 m in LC 21-84, (see news release 03/31/2022) among other significant drill results from this area.

The Hotspot Zone appears to be flat lying (sub horizontal to horizontal), analogous to Basin and Range thrust faulting. Therefore, drilling can be carried out if different directions (azimuth) from the same drill pad, up to five holes can be drilled from a single drill pad, often in a fan shaped pattern.

The topography and steepness of the mountain is less severe here, allowing for simpler and faster drill access construction, set up and drilling. The mineralization is not visible at surface, as it is overlain by approximately 3 meters of loose colluvium, making drill road access and pad construction quicker at less cost. This combined with the geometry of the mineralized zone, will allow Walker to carry out systematic drilling on section with pads placed at every 30 meters or so, with up to five holes per pad. Additional drill access road and pad construction has been completed for this current and future drill programs.

About the Lapon Gold Project

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 kilometres), and is located approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Yerington, Nevada. A state power grid transmission line passes within three kilometres of the Project.



The Lapon Gold Project includes Lapon Canyon, the Pikes Peak claims located 4 kilometres to the north, and the Rattlesnake and Range Front claims 3 kilometres to the west and over 600 meters lower than the present drilling at Lapon Canyon. The Rattlesnake, Range Front, and Pikers Peak claims cover over 8 km of possible extensions of the range front zones to the west, north, and south of Lapon Canyon, adding several additional drill target areas to the project. Rattlesnake and Pikes Peak contain numerous historical mining and milling areas that consist of adits at different levels, shafts and underground workings, and a network of existing roads providing access throughout. Little or no exploration work has been carried out on these claims prior to Walker's arrival. It is notable that the Rattlesnake area and adits are on strike with the Lapon Canyon discoveries located 3 km on strike and 600 meters above.

Lapon Canyon hosts historical high grade gold mining with approximately 2000 feet of undergoing workings in three adits. Historical underground work returned numerous assay values in the one ounce per ton range, with a sample at the end of the A adit returning 20.6 ounces per ton Au. (NI43-101, Montgomery and Barr, 2004).

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by E. Gauthier, geol., Eng (OIQ) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

