Austral Resources Australia Ltd: Investor Webinar

Brisbane, Australia - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd. (ASX:AR1) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar which will be held on Wednesday 28 September 2022 at 10:15am AES / 8:15am AWST.Dan Jauncey, Managing Director & CEO, and Ben Coutts, Exploration Manager will be discussing the Company's recent ASX announcements as well as engaging in a Q&A session.Details of the webinar are as follows:Event: Austral Resources Investor WebinarPresenters: Dan Jauncey, Managing Director & CEO and Ben Coutts, Exploration ManagerTime: Wednesday 28 September 2022, 10:15am AEST / 8:15am AWSTRegistration Link:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/06DKD5E6





Austral Resources Australia Ltd. (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.



Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.





