Largo Announces Trading of Largo Physical Vanadium on the TSX Venture Exchange under the Symbol VAND

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce that Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV") shares have commenced trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "VAND".

On September 15, 2022, LPV completed its qualifying transaction pursuant to the policies of the TSXV (the "Transaction"). LPV met all the post-closing conditions required in respect of the Transaction and on September 23, 2022, the TSXV granted final approval of the Transaction, allowing for the listing of LPV's common shares.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo commented: "The listing of LPV shares allows investors direct exposure to vanadium. With this enhanced visibility on the TSXV, LPV will do its part to raise the profile of vanadium - a key green transition metal central to clean energy storage and greener steel." He continued: "LPV's business model could enable the reduction of vanadium commodity costs that typically constitute a significant proportion of the total cost of vanadium redox flow batteries ("VRFB's"), which could in turn further enhance their adoption.

Alberto Arias Chairman of the Board of Directors of Largo commented: "We believe that LPV's business model could be an important innovation in the vanadium and long duration energy storage industries. One of the biggest challenges for the commercialization of VRFB's has been the high cost of vanadium and periods of price volatility. LPV potentially solves this problem by segregating and maintaining ownership of vanadium used in the VRFBs, such that customers are not affected by vanadium price volatility."

LPV aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, which is an important metal in key industries such as steel, aerospace and long duration energy storage. Vanadium doesn't degrade, is fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in VRFB's and has carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV's strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFB's, thereby advancing its adoption in long duration energy storage, especially those associated with renewable energy deployments. This strategy is integral to LPV's business plan, as it defrays an important portion of the costs associated with using vanadium in VRFB's.

For more information on LPV, please visit www.lpvanadium.com.

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURETM and VPURE+TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) vanadium production from its operations in Brazil and 2.) energy storage business in the U.S. to support a low carbon future through its clean energy division.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information, please visit www.largoinc.com.

