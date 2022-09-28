Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Directors

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, Sept. 28, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that non-executive directors of the Company have purchased securities as follows:

  1. Mr Leigh Wilson - 5,500 shares of no par value in the Company at a price per share of USD8.92.
  2. Mr Johan Holtzhausen - 1,025 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.35.

Following these transactions, Mr Wilson has an interest in 45,500 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.35% of the issued share capital of Caledonia; and Mr Holtzhausen has an interest in 22,050 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.17% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transactions are set out below.

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie		 Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings		 Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray		 Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		 Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
 Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

 Leigh Wilson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

 Non-executive director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment

 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

 Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI

 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 Common shares of no par value

G1757E113
b) Nature of the transaction

 Purchase of securities
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

 Volume(s)
USD8.92

 5,500
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,500

USD8.92
e) Date of the transaction

 27 September 2022
f) Place of the transaction

 NYSE American LLC


NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

 Johan Holtzhausen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status

 Non-executive director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment

 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

 Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI

 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value

JE00BF0XVB15

b) Nature of the transaction

 Purchase of securities
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

 Volume(s)
GBP 8.35

 1,025
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,025

GBP8.35 each
e) Date of the transaction

 27 September 2022
f) Place of the transaction

 AIM of the London Stock Exchange plc


Mineninfo

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
Minenprofile
