Tocvan Releases New Corporate Video

Calgary - September 28, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce it has released a new Corporate Video highlighting its projects in Sonora, Mexico.

Please see the link below to watch the video or, you can view it on our website at: www.tocvan.com

In the Video CEO, Brodie Sutherland outlines what makes Tocvan standout:

"Over the last two years we have shown we have the technical capability to advance these projects. We have an excellent share structure and are aligned with our shareholders to create value for them. Our recent financing allows us to continue to advance both Pilar and Picacho over the next two years and beyond."

Discoveries Conference Update

The Company will be attending the upcoming Discoveries Conference in Hermosillo, Mexico (October 4th to 6th). CEO and co-Founder, Brodie Sutherland will be presenting on the companies two exciting gold-silver projects in Sonora.

Presentation Abstract

"Unlocking the Potential of Sonora, Breathing New Life Into Undervalued Projects"

Over the past three years Tocvan Ventures has made Sonora its home base for exploration of gold-silver projects. Utilizing excellent infrastructure, quality technical personnel and the prospective geology Sonora has to offer. Tocvan has seen great success in exploring and expanding on its Pilar gold-silver project 130 km southeast of Hermosillo, an epithermal system heavily oxidised and exposed at surface. Initial step-out drilling (94.6m of 1.6 g/t Au) indicated the potential of Pilar was just being uncovered and subsequent follow-up drilling (108.6m of 0.8 g/t Au in a 125m step-out) has proven there is more to be discovered. As Pilar continues to advance the Team now looks to initiate its first drill program at its El Picacho gold-silver project 135 km north of Hermosillo, near to the producing San Fransisco Mine in the prolific Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt. Historic work at El Picacho has primed it for the rapid advancement of drill targeting. Follow us as we unlock the potential of these two great assets in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions.

About Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., President & CEO Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Mr. Sutherland is a mineral exploration geologist, based in Calgary, Canada. With over sixteen years experience exploring for mineral deposits in over twenty countries. Brodie has a focus on economic geology and the development of grass roots mineral exploration projects through to feasibility.

Mr. Sutherland holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Geology) from the University of Alberta and has completed a Diploma Certificate in Environmental Management from the University of Calgary.

As a founding member of Tocvan Ventures Corp., a company actively exploring in Sonora, Mexico, Mr. Sutherland has played a pivotal role in building a local team of experts to breathe new life into undervalued projects. Currently Tocvan has been actively drilling at its Pilar gold-silver project for the past two years with tremendous success in defining new areas of mineralization. Now the Company looks to initiate its first drill program at its promising El Picacho project, located within the Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt, just 18-kilometers from the producing San Francisco Gold Mine.

Marketing Update

Following the release (August 5, 2022) the Company confirms the engagement of Blaze Capital. A renewable 12-month agreement has been made, seeing Blaze Capital compensated $4,166.67 CAD per month for services.

About Blaze Capital

Founded by stock market educator Mr. Justin Caron in 2018, Blaze Capital has amassed over 45,000 subscribers on YouTube, garnering over 4.5 million video views and a total social reach of 100,000. In addition to stock market video content, Mr. Caron also founded a stock market data feed platform - thealgo.com - which offers investors a platform to find data generated ideas; engage and share with thousands of like-minded investors and access Mr. Caron's stock portfolio. With a well-established audience that continues to grow, Blaze Capital has recently begun providing investor awareness services by partnering with select small-cap Canadian securities companies.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Map of Sonora, Mexico with the location of Tocvan's Projects relative to other major projects in the region

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has recently returned some of the regions best drill results. Coupled with encouraging gold and silver recovery results from metallurgical test work, Pilar is primed to be a potential near-term producer. Pilar is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in andesite rocks. Three primary zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-T. The Main Zone and 4-T trends are open to the southeast and new parallel zones have been recently discovered. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Mineralization extends along a 1.2-km trend, only half of that trend has been drill tested so far. To date, over 22,000 m of drilling has been completed.

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Plan Map of the Pilar Project, mineralization has been identified over a 1.2-kilometer corridor.

About the Picacho Property

The El Picacho Gold-Silver property is interpreted as an orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura (>10 Moz Au) and San Francisco (>3 Moz Au). The project is 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo and only 18 kilometers southwest of the producing San Francisco Mine. The Project totals 24 square kilometers. Five primary zones of mineralization have been identified across the property totalling over six kilometers of prospective trends. Surface sampling and historic workings have identified high-grade gold and silver values. The project has only seen widely spaced reconnaissance drilling with no follow-up. Tocvan believes this provides an excellent opportunity for discovery of a muti-million ounce district.

Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Overview map of the El Picacho Gold-Silver Project.

Outlines of the San Francisco Mine Pits shown for reference.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 36 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

