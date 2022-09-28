Menü Artikel
Piedmont Partner Atlantic Lithium Completes PFS

05:10 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Piedmont Lithium partner Atlantic Lithium completes Prefeasibility Study for Ghana Project

SYDNEY, September 28, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(ASX:A11)(OTCQX:ALLIF) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to highlight our partner Piedmont Lithium's ASX release today regarding our recently announced a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana (refer RNS of 22 September 2022).

Piedmont Lithium's ASX release can be viewed and is available via this link:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9790A_1-2022-9-28.pdf

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects and licenses in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

