Global Atomic Commences EPCM Phase for the Dasa Project

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 - Global Atomic Corp. ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to announce the signing of Development Consultants Private Limited ("DCPL") of Kolkata, India, and Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd. ("Lycopodium") to commence the basic and detailed engineering, procurement and Project Management of the Dasa Mine processing plant in the Republic of Niger.

These engineering and project delivery firms were selected to form an Integrated EPCM Project Team synthesizing proven uranium processing plant design experience with West African project management and construction experience. DCPL will focus on the Basic and Detailed Engineering required for the design of the Dasa Process Plant, with the initial phase of Basic Engineering now underway. Lycopodium will prepare the Project Execution Plan, provide input for constructability in West Africa and provide project services during this phase with the intention of continuing on to manage plant construction.

All EPCM activity will be guided and supervised by Global Atomic Owner's Team headed by Dr. Santiago Faucher, Chief Technology Officer at Global Atomic. Global Atomic and Dr. Faucher's company, Insight R&D, have now integrated metallurgical, mechanical, and electrical engineering experts with DCPL's team in Kolkata and Lycopodium's team in Toronto to direct work on the Dasa Project. Together, this Integrated EPCM Project Team will develop the detailed design and complete the project delivery, of the Dasa mine processing plant; building on proven results from the 2020 Insight R&D pilot plant trials and the findings of the 2021 Dasa Phase 1 Feasibility Study.

DCPL and Lycopodium have excellent and extensive work histories throughout Africa including technical studies, project reviews and EPCM contracting for over 77 engineering projects in mining and other industries. Additionally, DCPL has designed and built several uranium recovery and process plants and is currently the foremost engineering company in India developing that country's nuclear and uranium sectors. Lycopodium has been actively engaged in 60 mining projects across West Africa and brings recent hands-on project delivery experience in the region.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "Following Global Atomic's announcements regarding our initial off-take agreement, the formation of a banking syndicate to finance the Dasa Project and the incorporation of our Niger operating company, SOMIDA, the commencement of the EPCM phase is our next important milestone to stay on schedule to become one of the world's newest uranium production companies. Similar to most multinational firms, who source specialized engineering from India today, Global Atomic has identified DCPL as having the World's most compelling experience and track record in the design of uranium processing plants. DCPL's uranium experience will reduce project technical risk, while its ability to deliver highly detailed engineered designs will reduce in-field work and enable good project cost control."

"After an extensive selection process, DCPL and Lycopodium emerged to form the best team to undertake the EPCM phase of the Dasa Project. This Integrated EPCM Project Team is committed to completing the project on time and keeping the Dasa Project on schedule to deliver yellowcake to utilities in Q1 2025."

About DCPL

Development Consultants Private Limited ("DCPL"), is an India-based trans-national consulting engineering firm that provides an entire suite of Project Engineering services to its clients in India and around the world, from concept to commissioning, for diverse core sector and speciality projects. DCPL has led projects in many fields including mining, mineral processing and beneficiation, renewable energy and environment, power generation, transmission and distribution, industrial water supply and treatment and industrial wastewater treatment and reuse.

DCPL (www.dcpl.net.in) is closely associated with many of the nuclear power projects in India and has engineered approximately 45,000 MW of installed generation capacity, DCPL is one of the leaders in the nuclear field globally.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., based in Toronto, is a subsidiary of Lycopodium Limited (ASX: LYL) which is headquartered in Perth, Australia, and is a leader in its field, working with clients to provide integrated engineering, construction and asset management solutions. Lycopodium has the expertise to deliver complex, multidisciplinary projects, through to the provision of feasibility studies and advisory services. Operating across the Resources, Infrastructure and Industrial Processes sectors, they offer a diverse team of industry experts to deliver bespoke and innovative solutions across all commodity types.

With the capability to deliver projects around the world, Lycopodium has offices in Australia, South Africa, Canada, Ghana and the Philippines. For more, visit www.lycopodium.com.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp. (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates Yellowcake production to commence by the end of 2024. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

