Nevada Gold Mines Closes Previously Announced Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Gold Royalty Corp.

ELKO, Sept. 28, 2022 - Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of a portfolio of royalties to Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") for $27.5 million, satisfied through the issuance by Gold Royalty to NGM of 9,393,681 common shares. NGM currently owns approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty.
About Nevada Gold Mines Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.
Enquiries: Barrick COO North America Christine Keener +1 865 209 0781 christine.keener@barrick.com
