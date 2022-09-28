Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Nevada Gold Mines Closes Previously Announced Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Gold Royalty Corp.

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ELKO, Sept. 28, 2022 - Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of a portfolio of royalties to Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") for $27.5 million, satisfied through the issuance by Gold Royalty to NGM of 9,393,681 common shares. NGM currently owns approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Royalty.

About Nevada Gold Mines
Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) that combined their significant assets across Nevada in 2019 to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

Enquiries:
Barrick COO North America
Christine Keener
+1 865 209 0781
christine.keener@barrick.com

NGM Executive Managing Director
Greg Walker
+1 702 526 3194
gwalker@nevadagoldmines.com

Barrick Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
870450
CA0679011084
www.barrick.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap