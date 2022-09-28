Rover Metals Receives Exchange Approval for IML Critical Minerals Project Acquisition, NT, Canada

VANCOUVER, Sept. 28, 2022 - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) ("Rover" or the "Company") announces that further to its releases of August 16, 2022, September 14, 2022, and September 22, 2022, the Company has now received approval from the Toronto Venture Exchange for the Indian Mountain Lake ("IML") option purchase agreement, and the milestone payments contained therein.



IML VMS Project

The IML VMS Project has had exploration dating back to the 1940s and has a historical resource spread across four zones on the project. The BB Zone and Kennedy Lake Zone have a combined historic resource of 1,400,000 tons grading 10% combined zinc and lead with 3.5 OPT (ounces per ton) of silver*. Approximately 900 metres west of the BB Zone, the Kennedy Lake West Zone has a historic resource of 610,000 tons grading 1.15% copper*. About 8 km southeast of the BB Zone, the Susu Lake Zone, has a historical resource consisting of 142,500 tons grading 0.95% copper*.

The property is located approximately 195 km east-northeast of Yellowknife, NT, off the eastern arm of Great Slave Lake. Seasonal access relies upon fixed or rotor wing support. A right of way was cleared to the Project from Thompson Landing in the 1970s. If this right of way were to be brushed out, it would provide barge access at Thompson Landing, from Yellowknife, with ground transportation, considerably lowering any logistical costs. Future Government of Canada federally funded hydro-energy infrastructure could come close to the Project if the Taltson Hydro Dam expansion proceeds through the eastern arm of Great Slave Lake into Yellowknife. At the southwest-end of Great Slave Lake, Osisko Metals is gearing up to reopen the Pine Point Zinc-Lead Mine. At nearby Hay River, NT, there is a rail line to the Teck Resources Zinc Refinery in Trail, BC.

*These resources are historic in nature. Further drilling is needed to bring them up to CIM Definition Standards. The historic data has not been verified by Rover. The historic information is provided in the 2103 Assessment Report for Indian Mountain Lake which is in public record with the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Technical information has been approved by Gary Vivian, M.Sc., P.Geo., QP for the purposes of NI 43-101.

New Website

An updated Corporate Fact Sheet, reflecting the addition of Nevada Lithium, is now available on our new website and a new corporate presentation will be available shortly.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states "Zinc and Copper, along with Lithium are the future, and fundamental to the growth of our company. However, we're not abandoning our precious metals roots. Greenstone belts in northern Canada are well known for their abundance of gold and silver. The IML greenstone belt is comprised of 31,000 acres, and the historic base metal resource is coming from just three percent of the land package. The historic BB Zone and historic Kennedy Lake Zone include a historic resource of 4,900,000 ounces of high-grade silver. We believe the existing silver endowment is indicative of the potential for the remainder of the 30,000 acres of greenstone belt."

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company is now developing a diverse portfolio of mineral resource projects: (1) Nevada Claystone Lithium; (2) Zinc-Copper-Lead-Silver in NT, Canada; as well as (3) Gold in NT, Canada. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S.

