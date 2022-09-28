Hanna to Amend Warrants

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 - Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Corporation") announces that it intends to seek approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the exercise period of an aggregate of 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued to subscribers as part of the Corporation's private placement which closed on November 4, 2020.



Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Corporation proposes to extend the exercise period of the Warrants by two (2) years from October 23, 2022 to October 23, 2024.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

Corporation contact:

Herb Brugh

President and Director

Tel: 416.945.6630

