E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

Halifax, September 28, 2022 - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE:K2I) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce results of its annual meeting held September 27, 2022.

All resolutions were passed, and the shareholders have elected Jim Megann, John Philpott, Ken Marshall, Christopher Drysdale, and Frances Wall as directors of the Company. In addition, the Company has appointed Jim Megann as interim CEO, replacing Mr. Daniel Whittaker, who will step down as interim CEO of the Company in order to direct his focus to the expansion of other exploration projects.

Jim Megann is an accomplished executive and business leader with experience in the exploration, communications and marketing industries. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Torrent Capital Ltd., Sona Nanotech Inc., and OARO and is the former CEO of Stockport Exploration Inc.

E-Tech will continue its search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company in its next phase of exploration. "We are pleased to have Jim Megann lead the Company as CEO on an interim basis," said Dan Whittaker, outgoing interim CEO. "E-Tech's board and management team is well positioned to develop an exploration and operational plan to advance the Eureka project."

"There has been a lot happening at E-Tech, notably the most recent widespread exploration program and the signing of a Letter of Intent with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)," said Jim Megann, interim CEO. "The Company has been in the process of completing its radiometric and magnetic survey, which has been augmented with a robust mapping and grab sampling campaign. These results are being used to define future drill targets, further giving us confidence on the expanded size potential for Eureka. E-Tech and the SRC intend to continue to cooperate in the supply of a sustainable source monazite concentrate. We are eager to continue the excellent work being completed in Namibia."

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

