Monarch Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2022

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 - Monarch Mining Corp. ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) reported its results today for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2022. Amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Summary of financial results

(Indollars, except per share data)



Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

June 30, 232 days

ended

June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating expenses (8,809,760 ) - (12,473,263 ) - Administration expenses (2,610,057 ) (1,176,022 ) (8,902,910 ) (1,761,466 ) Exploration expenses (272,053 ) (2,229,013 ) (3,646,827 ) (3,471,155 ) Care and maintenance - (1,794,899 ) - (2,757,758 ) Revaluation of financial liabilities on tons milled at Beacon mill (162,608 ) - (972,621 ) - Gain on disposal of assets - - 16,259,338 - Impairment of property, plant and equipment (13,000,000 ) - (13,000,000 ) - Deferred income and mining taxes 2,481,836 1,790,126 960,233 1,766,907 Net loss and comprehensive loss (22,674,979 ) (2,837,751 ) (21,133,506 ) (5,598,402 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.26 ) (0.04 ) (0.24 ) (0.12 )





(In dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 10,339,558 20,480,457 Restricted cash (1) 6,000,000 - Total assets 93,895,219 64,424,473

1) Not included in cash and cash equivalents

For more information, please consult the Corporation's consolidated annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2022, which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Monarch

Monarch Mining Corp. (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is a fully integrated mining company that owns four projects, including the Beaufor Mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold over the last 30 years. Other assets include the Croinor Gold, McKenzie Break and Swanson properties, all located near Monarch's wholly owned 750 tpd Beacon Mill. Monarch owns 29,504 hectares (295 km2) of mining assets in the prolific Abitibi mining camp that host a combined measured and indicated gold resource of 666,882 ounces and a combined inferred resource of 423,193 ounces.

