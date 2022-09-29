AFR Files Annual Financial Results and Receives Assay Results

September 28 - Toronto, ON - AFR NuVenture Resources Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:AFR) is pleased to announce the filing of its annual audited financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2022. As noted in the MD&A, results from its summer drill program on the Utopia property have been received today and disclosed with assays indicating no significant results. The Company is expecting to commence an auger drilling program on the Mactaquac property imminently.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John F. O'Donnell"

John F. O'Donnell, Chairman and CEO

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.afrnuventure.com .

Douglas Hunter, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical information contained in this press release.

