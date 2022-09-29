Viva Gold Engages Harbor Access for Cross Border Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, September 29, 2022 - Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) (OTCQB:VAUCF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Harbor Access ("Harbor") to provide investor relations services and support, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Graham Farrell, Managing Partner of Harbor Access commented, "We look forward to supporting Viva Gold and helping drive the Company's capital markets strategy. Given the Company's strong balance sheet, institutional shareholder base, and recent drilling success, Viva is positioned to be a standout story in the precious metals sector going forward."

Pursuant to the agreement with Harbor Access, the Company will pay a cash fee of USD$7,000 per month over a period of 12 months. Harbor Access does not control any common shares in the company.

"We are very pleased to engage Harbor Access. They come very highly recommended and we believe that they can provide strong support in creating a wider awareness of the very positive advances that the company is making at its Tonopah Gold Project," states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Harbor Access is a strategic investor relations advisory firm with offices in Stamford, Connecticut and Toronto, Ontario. Harbor specializes in working with small and mid-cap companies that are looking to build, support or expand their existing investor relations strategy and capabilities.

About Viva Gold Corp

Viva Gold Corp.'s principal asset is its 100% ownership in the Tonopah Gold Project ("Tonopah"), a large land position on the world class Walker Lane Mineral Trend in western Nevada, located about 30 minutes' drive south-east of the Kinross Round Mountain gold mine. The project is well advanced with a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) describing a potential open pit, heap leach gold recovery operation and a pit confined measured and indicated gold mineral resources containing 394,000 ounces at 0.78 grams/tonne and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. The principal mineral trends on the property remain open for extension and the company has a track record of steadily increasing gold resource over the last four years. Viva is building market awareness as it advances Tonopah towards feasibility study and permitting and has made a significant commitment to ESG and de-risking the project through open community disclosure and near completion of a number of baseline environmental and technical studies. Viva has a strong capital structure with 91.6 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board who can claim both gold exploration and production experience.

For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Anne Hite, Director Investor Relations

303) 519-5149

ahite@vivagoldcorp.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to drilling operations and estimates of gold mineral resource at the Tonopah Gold Project. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, inflationary pressures, pandemics, and issues and delays related to permitting activities; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the potential for achieving targeted drill results, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with drilling and mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

Cautionary Note to Investors - Investors are cautioned not to assume that any "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources", or "inferred mineral resources" that the Company reports in this news release are or will be economically or legally mineable. United States investors are cautioned that while the SEC now recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources", investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. These terms have a great amount of uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian regulations, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in limited circumstances. Further, "inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The mineral reserve and mineral resource data set out in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized.

