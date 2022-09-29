Ready Set Gold Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, September 29, 2022 - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") announces that the Company plans to complete a private placement offering of up to $750,000 by issuance of 10,714,286 units at a price of $0.07 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit (a "Unit") will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per share.
The proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used for the Company's repayment of debt and for general working capital.
All Units to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold under applicable securities laws in Canada.
About Ready Set Gold Corp.
Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest of the Northshore Gold Property located in the prolific Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization.
