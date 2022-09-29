Omineca Provides Update on Placer Gold Recovery Operations at Wingdam

SASKATOON, Sept. 29, 2022 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") and their Joint Venture partner Hamilton Gold Royalties ("HGR") are pleased to announce that the lead underground mining contractor for its Wingdam Paleoplacer joint venture, Lightning Creek Mining Corp ("LCM") has engaged Fortis Mining Engineering and Manufacturing ("Fortis"), to provide additional mining services. LCM & Fortis report that mining activities and the processing plant are fully operational and that, in cooperation with provincial mines regulators, LCM has updated the mine plan and plant for optimal, continuous go-forward operations.

Fortis has now advanced several meters into the paleochannel while continuing to grout and drain the bedrock interface. Currently, at the interface and above the pay gravels, Fortis is reinforcing the area at the paleochannel's bedrock contact with grout, steel sets and cement to remediate expected ground water inflows. Following the fortification of this section while carefully monitoring water and material, Fortis will advance into the pay zone, feed the pay gravel to the wash plant, and continue across the channel. Extensive advance drilling indicates drier material through the channel until the crosscut reaches the opposite rim.

The wash plant, an in-house, custom-made trommel, sluice and boil box system, has now been reconfigured, optimized, and is operating well. Interestingly, during test runs of the plant using presumed non gold-bearing material (bedrock cuttings and material from layers above the pay gravels) flake and fine placer gold was recovered.

Mr. Ken Hamilton, president of Lightning Creek Mining, "We are very pleased to bring Fortis in as our lead underground mining contractor. Their scale, innovation and experience are ideally suited to execute this unusual but high reward task. We are highly confident that we will achieve a sustainably accelerated mining and processing pace from here on as the base crosscut is established. I look forward to having them continue here at Wingdam and with related projects going forward."

About Fortis

Fortis Mining Engineering and Manufacturing is a privately owned company based out of Saskatoon, SK. that provides mining, engineering, and manufacturing services to the mining and construction industries. The company has a global focus that offers contracting, subcontracting and consulting services to a wide range of customers. Fortis is comprised of 6 divisions: Mining, Engineering, Manufacturing & Fabrication, Health & Safety, Equipment Testing & Recertification and Mechanical Services. For more information, visit Fortis's website here: fortiscorporation.com.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo., Lead Geologist. Mr. Kocsis is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

