Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana ("K.Hill Battery Manganese Project" or "K.Hill"), is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment ("LCA") prepared by Minviro Limited ("Minviro") based on the feasibility study for K.Hill ("FS").

Highlights

The LCA assesses the global warming potential ("GWP") of the production of one kilogram ("kg") of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") produced from manganese oxide resources, extracted at K.Hill.

The LCA was conducted according to the requirements of relevant ISO standards, including a critical review.

Results conclude a total product GWP of 3.2 kg carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO 2 eq.") per kg HPMSM.

eq.") per kg HPMSM. Scope 1 and scope 2 emissions contribute 1.4 kg CO 2 eq. per kg HPMSM.

The goal of this LCA is to determine the significant project and process parameters contributing to the GWP from production of HPMSM at K.Hill. The LCA is a cradle-to-gate study, meaning the product GWP is assessed from the point of ore and waste rock extraction (cradle) to the end-gate (a set point at the end of processing, with HPMSM being ready for transport to customers), modelled in the two distinct stages of mining and processing using data developed as part of the FS.

The total GWP of 3.2 kg CO 2 eq. per kg HPMSM can be classified into scope 1, 2 and upstream scope 3 emissions:

Scope 1 (direct) emissions, which reflect greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions associated with the combustion of fuels on-site and emissions from reagents used in processing, total 0.2 kg CO 2 eq. per kg HPMSM;

eq. per kg HPMSM; Scope 2 (indirect) emissions, which reflect GHG emissions from imported power, total 1.2 kg CO 2 eq. per kg HPMSM; and

eq. per kg HPMSM; and Scope 3 (indirect) upstream emissions, which reflect other GHG emissions such as the extraction and production of purchased materials and fuels, total 1.8 kg CO 2 eq. per kg HPMSM.



The LCA will support Giyani in understanding the GWP of the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, its main drivers and inform decision-making on advancing project development. The main impact driver of the GWP is the consumption of electricity from the national grid in Botswana, corresponding to approximately 37% of total GWP. The plan, as laid out in the FS for K.Hill, includes a 4.5 MW photovoltaic solar plant and Giyani is currently assessing various options to further reduce the GWP for K.Hill and to develop a roadmap for decarbonization.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

"The results of the LCA confirm the potential of the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project to be a low-carbon producer of a critical battery raw material. One of Giyani's key strengths will be our ability to produce HPMSM directly from our high-grade manganese oxide ore without the need for calcining or electrorefining, both potentially significant emitters of greenhouse gases.

In addition to calculating our global warming potential, the LCA will also act as a guide to help develop a roadmap to decarbonize our operation, which is part of our long-term strategic objective. Further information on K.Hill and its development plan will be available in the FS, which is expected to be published in the coming weeks."

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa's first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the "Kanye Basin Prospects") through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company's Kanye Basin Prospects consist of eight prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse and Lobatse manganese prospects, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Jacques du Toit CEng. PrEng. MscEng. PMP is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. du Toit is the Company's VP, Technical Services and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Minviro

Minviro (www.minviro.com) is a London based and globally recognized consultancy and technology company specialized in carrying out life cycle assessments in the technology metals space. The company provides quantitative environmental and climate impact data for mineral resource projects, battery manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers to make environmentally informed decisions.

