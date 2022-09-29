Millbank Mining Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, September 29, 2022 - Millbank Mining Corp. (TSXV: MILL) ("Millbank" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on various ongoing activities.

The Company's exploration consultants have been evaluating the Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity geophysical survey to explain relationship to the significant copper samples observed on surface. Historic surface rock sampling dating back to 2008 returned a highlight value of 24,800 ppm copper and soil sampling in 2020 outlined three zones of anomalous mineralization.

The Company is also actively evaluating other opportunities in the natural resources space, specifically with a battery / energy metals or clean-energy focus. The Company believes these opportunities have strong underlying long-term fundamentals and fits with the Company's Arthur Lake project which is prospective for copper.

The technical content of this New Release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Millbank Mining Corp.

Millbank Mining is a mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned and royalty-free Arthur Lake property located near Vanderhoof, British Columbia. The Arthur Lake property consists of two claim units totaling 576 hectares which was acquired by directly by staking.

