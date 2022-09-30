Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Director/PDMR Shareholding

13:18 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name THOMAS HICKEY
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status FINANCIAL DIRECTOR
b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Kenmare Resources plc
b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code IE00BDC5DG00
b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
NIL 91,829 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 Nil - TOTAL OF 91,829 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-28
f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
g) Additional Information GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE'S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Kenmare Resources plc

Kenmare Resources plc
Bergbau
Irland
A2ALC1
IE00BDC5DG00
www.kenmareresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap