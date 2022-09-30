Bravo Commences Trading on the OTCQX under Ticker Symbol "BRVMF"

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2022 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market and begins trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol "BRVMF".

"Our Luanga Project, located in the prolific Carajás Mineral Province in Brazil is an emerging Tier 1 Palladium + Platinum + Rhodium + Gold + Nickel deposit", said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "As a recently-listed company on the TSX Venture Exchange and with an aggressive drilling plan well underway, we felt it important to begin trading on the OTCQX in order to increase accessibility to U.S.-based retail and institutional investors."

The OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Bravo believes that OTCQX's streamlined market standards will enable Bravo to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies are required to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM + Au + Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, engagement with local communities, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Bravo was founded by a management team and board with extensive Brazilian and PGM exploration, permitting, project financing, construction and operating experience. This includes Luis Azevedo, Executive Chairman & CEO; Simon Mottram, President; Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development; and Independent Directors, Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell (Lead Director), Stuart Comline, Tony Polglase and Stephen Quin.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.