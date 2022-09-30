Monument Earns Initial Iron Ore Concentrate Royalty

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2022 - Monument Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) "Monument" or the "Company" today is pleased to announce it has begun earning royalties from Fortress Minerals Limited ("Fortress") on the Mengapur Project. Pursuant to the terms of the Royalty Agreement entered January 2021 with Fortress, the Company earned the first royalty of 1.25% against gross revenue of US$1.2 million declared by Fortress. Iron ore concentrate production commenced on July 1, 2022 at Mengapur Project.



Monument spun out the Mengapur Project in April 2021 for US$30,000,000 in cash and a royalty of 1.25% of gross revenue on all products produced at the Mengapur Project. The spin out was part of a corporate restructuring in which the Company is focusing on developing their gold portfolios in Malaysia and Western Australia.

President and CEO Cathy Zhai commented, "We are very pleased to report this initial royalty from Fortress as they commence iron ore concentrate production, that has begun Monument's royalty income and adds additional cash on top of our Selinsing Gold Mine."

About Monument

Monument Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project jointly owned with Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

