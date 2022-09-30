Precipitate Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, September 30, 2022 - Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV: PRG) (OTCQB: PREIF) (the "Company" or "Precipitate") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Sulis as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective September 30, 2022.

Mr. Stephen Sulis currently works as Chief Financial Officer for a number of TSX-V and CSE listed companies, predominately in the resource sector, both in Canada and around the globe. His professional experience includes financial reporting for exploration and mining companies, implementation of accounting software, various equity financings and implementation of internal control policies. In addition to his accounting experience, Mr. Sulis previously worked in the financial sector with TD Canada Trust. Mr. Sulis holds a bachelor's degree in business administration as well as an advanced diploma in international business studies.

Mr. Sulis is replacing Ms. Vivien Chuang who has notified the Company she will be pursuing other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Ms. Chuang for her years of service to the Company. Management and the Board of Directors wish her the best in her future endeavours.

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted stock options to certain officers and consultants to purchase up to 400,000 common shares. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of Precipitate at a price of $0.065 until September 30, 2027. The options will vest in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Precipitate Gold

Precipitate Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and advancing its mineral property interests in Newfoundland Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company has entered into an Earn-In Agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation, whereby Barrick can earn a 70% interest in the Company's Pueblo Grande Project by incurring US$10M within six years and producing a qualifying Pre-feasibility Study. Precipitate is also actively evaluating additional high-impact property acquisitions with the potential to expand the Company's portfolio and increase shareholder value, in other favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.precipitategold.com.

