Clear Sky Lithium Partners with Processing Expert to Unlock Claystone Extraction

VANCOUVER, Sept. 30, 2022 - Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: K4A / WKN: A3DM2W) (OTC: CSKYF) ("Clear Sky" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, has initiated a newly formed research collaboration as part of its ongoing strategic plans to advance innovative, cost-effective, and clean lithium extraction and processing technologies.

Clear Sky has engaged with California-based MDS Technical Corp. ("MDS") for the development and testing of a patented membrane extraction technology tailored to lithium bearing claystones. Originally formed in 1980 as a Joint Venture between Brown Bavari Corporation (BBC) of Zurich, Switzerland, and Desalination Systems (DSI) of Escondido, California the company has developed numerous applications for membrane technology from concept to full size plant installation.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, comments, "We look forward to working with Larry and his team at MDS on this disruptive technology. As our team of advisors and consultants grows, our goal is to develop an efficient means to process our material from raw claystone lithium into a finished saleable product. This potential process could unlock the full value of our claystone projects."

"Given the advanced state of the MDS technology, combined with the previous successes they have enjoyed in the mining sector, we believe we can quickly undertake a bench test to validate the potential, and initiate a pathway towards a scalable pilot study," Morris continues, "If successful, a cost-effective extraction process using the membrane technology could prove beneficial for Clear Sky. As always, we are focused on developing asset value on behalf of our team, our partners, and our shareholders alike."

MDS brings over 40 years of developing solutions that have spread across almost every continent. Led by Larry Lien, the company has a proven track record of developing solutions to highly complex challenges. MDS has provided solutions to a number of industries such as wastewater management, oil & gas, mining, and metals processing sectors. With the heightened interest in lithium mining, and specifically the potential for domestic claystone production, MDS has developed key solutions utilizing its patented processes for the extraction and processing of lithium from clays present in salars, hectorite clay, and hard rock pegmatites.

Processing claystone-based lithium has historically proven challenging. While more than 50% of the undeveloped US lithium projects with established resources are clay associatedi, none of them have reached commercial production. As part of Clear Sky's commitment to becoming a premier American developer of lithium for the US supply chain, the Company is diligently investigating processing solutions aimed at advancing its mineral assets towards development-stage and ultimately commercial-stage activities.

The proposed bench scale studies are currently scheduled to commence in Q4 of this year and will utilize analyzed and verified samples from Clear Sky's Nevada holdings and the resulting laboratory analysis will be utilized as the basis to determine the viability of a development program based upon the MDS technology.

Clear Sky Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.clearskylithium.com and watch our video.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential results of the bench test to be performed by MDS, the ability of the Company to find a cost-effective method to extract lithium from claystone, and the timing of the bench test to be undertaken by MDS.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated May 31, 2022, under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

