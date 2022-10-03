ENDEAVOUR'S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION
London, 3 October 2022 - Endeavour Mining Plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) ("Endeavour" or the "Company") announces that its operations in Burkina Faso are not affected by the recent political events.
The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates if appropriate.
Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospectiveBirimianGreenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.
Endeavour islistedonthe London and the Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visitwww.endeavourmining.com.
Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
