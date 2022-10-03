BCM announces the initiation of a drone-supported, detailed magnetic survey at the TK greenfield Cu-Au Porphyry project, Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, October 3, 2022 - BCM Resources Corp. ("B" or the "Company") would like to inform shareholders that the Company initiated an airborne drone-supported magnetic survey at its Thompson Knolls (TK) greenfield Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project in southwestern Utah, USA.

Following the expansion of the TK land position via claim staking (see press release of March 3, 2022). Last week, the Company began the drone-supported aeromagnetic survey over the newly acquired claims. The detailed survey (line spacing of 100 m) is anticipated to better delineate existing magnetic targets for our focused drilling of the mineralized TK intrusion extensions and potentially generate additional magnetic targets in the area. The survey is expected to be completed by October 8, 2022.

Newly generated geophysical data will be merged with the existing project magnetic data and then processed to produce a 3D model of the TK mineralized porphyry system. We expect that this magnetic survey will help the Company's efforts to identify the location of the potassic core with associated high-grade copper mineralization.

President Dr. Sergei Diakov indicated, "TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry system is entirely "blind" and has a significant size extension potential which means that we need to use all the tools in our exploration toolkit to vector to the copper core of the TK porphyry system. This magnetic survey will help us to delineate the extensions of the mineralized intrusion on the newly acquired ground and assist our technical team vectoring drilling to the highly mineralized potassic core of the system."

The greenfield TK Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry project is located approximately 210 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah. It is accessed by a highway and then by a network of gravel roads.

Qualified Person

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corp. is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the continued exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo project. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

