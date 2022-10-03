Endurance Reports Multiple Gold Intersections in Five Drill Holes - New Eagle Zone Intersections of 7.65 Gpt Gold over 12.7 m and 7.55 Gpt Gold over 8.9 m

Vancouver, October 3, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from the ongoing diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. As of September 30, the Company has completed thirty-three (33) diamond drill holes in 2022 for 7,039 metres ("m") with results reported to date on sixteen (16) drill holes.

Assay results reported herein include nine (9) significant gold intersections from five (5) additional diamond drill holes completed in the Eagle Area. The prime objectives of the 2022 diamond drilling program are to extend the strike of the mineralized system and to test the extent of mineralized feeder structures below the shallow-dipping, near-surface Eagle Zone. Highlights of the drilling results include:

Holes DDH22-035, DDH22-036, DDH22-037, and DDH22-038 were drilled from the same pad and extended mineralization 165 m to the southeast from hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 24.8 m (see News Release January 12, 2022).

DDH22-036 intersected the Eagle Zone commencing at 22 m vertically below surface. Two mineralized intervals were intersected over a 31 m interval, indicating a bifurcation of the zone. The hole returned: 7.65 gpt gold over 12.7 m, including 10.0 gpt gold over 8.7 m in an upper intersection of the Eagle Zone; A lower intersection returned 7.55 gpt gold over 8.9 m, including 13.35 gpt gold over 2.0 m from the Lower Eagle Zone; This intersection confirms a nearby earlier 2022 reverse circulation drill hole RC22-078 which returned 3.89 gpt gold over 30.48 m (see News Release June 28, 2022).

DDH22-035 also intersected the Lower Eagle Zone and returned 1.89 gpt gold over 15.5 m.

DDH22-037 was drilled at 215 azimuth and -65 dip to a total depth of 288.7 m and tested across the Eagle South Feeder target area. The hole returned four significant intersections related to steeply dipping structural controls associated with the 024 Vein and 027 Vein: 2.91 gpt gold over 10.5 m, commencing at 70.2 m; 1.95 gpt gold over 8.0 m, commencing at 93 m; 2.88 gpt gold over 4.0 m, commencing at 258 m; and, 4.03 gpt gold over 5.7 m, commencing at 272 m.

DDH22-038 was drilled at 160 azimuth and -55 dip to test the southeastern strike extension of the 024 Vein in the Eagle South Feeder target area. The hole returned 11.64 gpt gold over 2.8 m from the mineralized margin of the vein.

Drill holes DDH22-037 and DDH22-038 provided five additional gold intersections related to the 024 Vein and 027 Vein. The deepest gold intersections in DDH22-037 are located 140 m south of 16.66 gpt gold over 4.3 m previously reported in DDH22-027 (see News Release September 6, 2022). The 027 Vein has been intersected by six widely spaced drill holes over a 260 m strike length. Assays are pending for four of these holes. The 024 Vein has now been intersected by nine drill holes over a 200 m strike length. Assays are pending for three of these holes.

Hole DDH22-033 was collared 125 m to the north and returned 4.14 gpt gold over 8.3 m, commencing at 135.6 m. This intersection is interpreted to be the southeastern feeder zone extension of the gold intersection in DDH21-020. DDH22-034, a steeper drill hole from the same setup was drilled below the Eagle Zone and did not intersect any significant gold.

"We now have assay results from thirty-eight diamond drill holes completed in 2021 and 2022 with seventy-eight percent of these drill holes returning significant gold intersections," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "The ongoing drilling program has delineated the Eagle Zone over a 500 metre strike extent and has discovered large brecciated quartz veins signifying a robust orogenic gold system with depth potential. Future drilling will continue to expand the Eagle Zone and delineate mineralized feeder zones related to the quartz veins."

As reported on August 8, 2022 drilling within the Eagle South Zone has identified multiple quartz vein zones with estimated horizonal widths ranging from 5 to 52 m. The most significant veins with associated mineralization to date are the 024 Vein and 027 Vein. These quartz veins exhibit a pervasive crackle breccia texture with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite brecciation along the quartz vein margins.

The Eagle South Feeder target area is about 150 m wide and at least 400 m in length, bound by the shallower dipping Eagle Zone to the northeast and the steeply dipping Royal Shear Fault to the southwest, and is open along strike and to depth below the southwest dipping Royal Shear (see Figure 2). Eagle South is an area of brittle-ductile deformation and strong pervasive ankerite-sericite alteration with multiple brecciated quartz veins identified to date. The strike length and depth potential of each of these brecciated quartz veins is currently unknown and the distribution of the gold and arsenopyrite rich margins of these breccias zones is still poorly understood. Of the 33 drill holes completed, assay results are pending on a portion of DDH22-025 and for drill holes DDH22-039 to DDH22-055.

The location of the thirty-three (33) diamond drill holes completed to date in 2022 is shown in Figure 1. An interpretation of the geology and gold zone locations for DDH22-035 through DDH22-038 is shown on a cross-section Figure 2. The 2022 diamond drill assay results reported in this release are summarized in Table 1 below. Previously reported 2022 diamond drill intersections are completely summarized in the news release of September 6, 2022. A schematic geological interpretation of the Eagle Area is available on the Company website in the maps section. The complete tabulation of previous RC and 2021 diamond drill results are summarized on the Company website.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The 2022 work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Figure 1: Eagle Zone and Eagle South Zone - 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/139212_14605bdb449cab46_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Eagle Zone and Eagle South Zone - DDH22-035 through DDH22-038 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/139212_14605bdb449cab46_003full.jpg





Table 1: 2022 Diamond Drilling - Significant Assay Results

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/139212_14605bdb449cab46_004full.jpg

