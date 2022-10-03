Ellis Martin Report - Kodiak Copper Corp: Drills 1.03% CuEq Over 117 m at Gate Zone and Discovers New Trend at Prime Zone

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Claudia Tornquist, CEO of Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK)(OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) as the company drills 1.03% CuEq at Gate Zone, and discovers new trend at Prime Zone. Kodiak Copper Corp. reports results for five drill holes from the fully funded 25,000 metre 2022 drill program at the 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in southern British Columbia.The Company's initial work in 2022 focused on additional drilling at the Gate Zone and testing look-alike geophysical targets nearby. New high-grade copper-gold-silver intercepts reported herein infill a 170 metre gap at the south end of Gate. In addition, drill-testing geophysical anomalies northeast of Gate has identified a 400 metre long, parallel mineralized trend at the nearby Prime Zone.Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "The Gate Zone has delivered further impressive drill intercepts as we continue to increase the size of mineralized envelope which now extends to a kilometer in north-south direction and a depth of 900 metres. We also commenced testing geophysical targets with coincident copper-in-soil signatures in the wider area around the Gate Zone and are pleased that we were able to delineate a parallel mineralized trend at the Prime Zone. This new mineralized trend crystalizes further size potential and validates our model of a large multi-centric porphyry system at MPD. The Company has now expanded its exploration efforts to other high-priority areas like as Dillard and Man and we look forward to this next promising phase of work which should lead to more new discoveries like Gate and Prime across the 147 square kilometre MPD Project area.The company would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Kodiak team and in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, to share our support to the ongoing healing, hope and reconciliation efforts with Indigenous communities. We will continue to build relationships based on mutual trust and respect, and are grateful for the opportunity to work together in a positive and collaborative manner."HighlightsNew drill holes MPD 22-006, MPD-22-008 and MPD-22-05 at the southern end of Gate encountered significant chalcopyrite +/- bornite mineralized intervals, infilling 170 metres of strike and extending the Gate Zone by an additional 50 metres to 900 metres depth. The Gate Zone remains open to depth.MPD-22-006 intersected 117 metres of 0.69% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au and 2.22 g/t Ag (1.03% CuEq) within 735.4 metres of 0.24% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au and 0.71 g/t Ag (0.34% CuEq).MPD-22-008 intersected 59.9 metres of 0.33% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au and 1.77 g/t Ag (0.52% CuEq) within 585 metres of 0.18% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 0.71 g/t Ag (0.25% CuEq).MPD-22-005 extended the Gate Zone mineralization to depth and intersected 190.2 metres of 0.19% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au and 1.07 g/t Ag (0.29% CuEq) within 715.2 metres of 0.13% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au and 0.65 g/t Ag (0.19% CuEq).Drilling continues to demonstrate a strong correlation between coincident copper-in-soil anomalies and underlying bedrock copper mineralization, with new copper mineralization discovered adjacent to the Gate Zone at the Prime target. This confirmation is important as new, compelling copper-in-soil targets with coincident geophysical signatures similar to the Gate Zone will be tested by Kodiak through its ongoing, fully-funded drill program in 2022 and 2023. Targets include Dillard, Man, Blue and the 1516 Zones.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/114171/kdk*To view the announcement, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L0D9I447





About Kodiak Copper Corp.:



Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA.



The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where in 2020 the Company made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size.



Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.



The Company's Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada, hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets. Kodiak is considering strategic options for the Kahuna project.





Source:

Kodiak Copper Corp.





Contact:

Nancy Curry VP Corporate Development E: ncurry@kodiakcoppercorp.com T: +1 (604) 646-8362