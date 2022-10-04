First Energy Identifies More Lithium Exploration Targets From Surface Sampling Program In Quebec

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2022 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received assays from its summer prospecting work program which was carried on the newly acquired claim block on March 22, 2022, see below link for further details.

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/first-energy-metals-adds-prospective-ground-to-its-existing-lithium-footprint-in-quebec-886834748.html

The work identified several prospective lithium pegmatites with assays in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% lithium oxide (Li2O). There are anomalous values of other rare metals including niobium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium.

Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 and Map for details)

Area 1 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% Li2O with two samples over 1% Li2O.

Area 2 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.02 to 2.19% Li2O with eight samples over 1% Li2O.

Area 3 has generally low lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.02% Li2O.

Area 4 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.04% Li2O.

The prospecting and sampling work was carried out during the summer months and its purpose was to find new exploration targets, to locate and confirm historical reported lithium pegmatite occurrences, and to locate historical drill holes if present. The ground sampling work was continuous concluded at the end of September and more surface sample results will be released as soon as available.

Drilling Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed additional 1,000 meters of diamond core drilling at the Augustus property. The drill holes are being logged and an update on the drilling work will be provided in a subsequent news release.

Sample Preparation and Analysis

The surface sampling was carried out using a rock saw and other hand tools by cutting about 20-30 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cuts in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Table 1: Surface Samples Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol Location Be Cs Fe Li Li2O Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol NAD 1983 ppm ppm % ppm

ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit Zone 18N 3 0.1 0.05 15

2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method

FUS-MS-Na2O2 1160524 18 U 278483 5357089 266 35.1 0.38 7590 1.63 84.2 288 61.5 1160526 18 U 278481 5357051 109 52.5 0.32 6370 1.37 69.7 679 85.3 1160528 18 U 284758 5367179 5 14.2 0.34 32 0.01 105.5 658 20.3 1160533 17 U 721533 5362620 152 57 0.68 4540 0.98 67.5 640 60.4 1160535 17 U 721519 5362647 98 117 0.84 8720 1.87 61 1970 44.2 1160536 17 U 721554 5362555 225 104 0.54 3620 0.78 51.1 2240 46.1 1160537 18 U 286571 5368042 12 2.8 0.28 42 0.01 152.7 30.5 108 1160538 18 U 284842 5367713 5 111 0.7 241 0.05 135.7 1040 30.6 1160539 18 U 284773 5367752 3 168 1.09 28000 6.02 10.5 510 20.9 1160542 18 U 283101 5369080 193 47.4 0.23 5030 1.08 30.8 2130 27.9 1160543 18 U 283106 5369077 96 36.9 0.48 2310 0.50 58.3 2170 81.9 1160544 18 U 283101 5369077 89 18.2 0.26 22 0.00 26 1750 31.8 1160548 17 U 721892 5362778 144 65.4 0.35 5960 1.28 106.4 1070 77.9 1160549 17 U 721888 5362785 194 82.9 0.53 5400 1.16 59.1 1170 51.9 1160550 17 U 721890 5362793 189 134 0.47 4100 0.88 59.2 2020 89.4 1160551 17 U 721883 5362838 177 166 0.39 4730 1.02 50.9 2530 45.2 1160552 17 U 721889 5362772 241 58.9 0.34 371 0.08 100.2 771 70.7 1160553 17 U 721903 5362723 72 86.3 0.45 3440 0.74 78.1 1190 74.8 1160554 17 U 721655 5361774 149 80 0.35 3890 0.84 74.4 1870 70.9 1160555 17 U 721655 5361767 191 110 0.35 1380 0.30 56.7 3760 32.3 1160556 17 U 709222 5363756 4 9.1 0.53 52 0.01 37.7 415 4.3 1160557 17 U 709220 5363760 4 7.6 0.73 70 0.02 51.5 456 6 1160558 17 U 709217 5363760 4 5.7 0.58 33 0.01 44.4 284 7.6 1160562 17 U 710628 5363754 < 3 8.8 0.89 93 0.02 30.9 381 3.1 1160563 17 U 710408 5363550 < 3 8.9 1.04 59 0.01 14.4 385 1.9 1160568 17 U 712311 5364231 4 5.4 0.72 104 0.02 41.2 303 4 1160574 17 U 720676 5361780 239 41 0.66 7150 1.54 131.8 739 50.5 1160575 17 U 720695 5361767 525 131 0.99 10200 2.19 104.4 1880 61 1160576 17 U 701968 5366712 < 3 22.5 0.52 61 0.01 11.6 383 3.3 1160577 17 U 700836 5366399 4 11.4 0.62 93 0.02 16.7 344 2.8 1160578 17 U 700959 5366412 5 12.6 0.8 167 0.04 25.5 369 5.9 1160582 17 U 704341 5362285 4 18.8 0.9 197 0.04 31.2 282 4.8 1160584 17 U 704319 5362340 4 37.9 1.05 128 0.03 41.2 694 5 1160585 17 U 704323 5362369 < 3 13.9 0.76 86 0.02 18.2 302 1.9 1160586 17 U 712442 5369205 6 6.6 0.31 83 0.02 86.2 143 58.7 1160587 17 U 714077 5367676 3 16.9 0.94 53 0.01 28 460 9.1 1160588 18 U 282259 5364846 4 20 0.5 142 0.03 37.8 1070 6.2 1160589 18 U 282441 5364929 4 20.5 0.5 71 0.02 86.1 919 16.4 1160590 18 U 281969 5363518 5 29.8 1.02 317 0.07 50.3 869 6.7

