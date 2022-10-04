Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

First Energy Identifies More Lithium Exploration Targets From Surface Sampling Program In Quebec

01:53 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2022 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received assays from its summer prospecting work program which was carried on the newly acquired claim block on March 22, 2022, see below link for further details.
https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/first-energy-metals-adds-prospective-ground-to-its-existing-lithium-footprint-in-quebec-886834748.html

The work identified several prospective lithium pegmatites with assays in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% lithium oxide (Li2O). There are anomalous values of other rare metals including niobium, tantalum, rubidium and cesium.

Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 and Map for details)
  • Area 1 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 6.02% Li2O with two samples over 1% Li2O.
  • Area 2 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.02 to 2.19% Li2O with eight samples over 1% Li2O.
  • Area 3 has generally low lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.02% Li2O.
  • Area 4 has lithium oxide values in the range of 0.01 to 0.04% Li2O.

The prospecting and sampling work was carried out during the summer months and its purpose was to find new exploration targets, to locate and confirm historical reported lithium pegmatite occurrences, and to locate historical drill holes if present. The ground sampling work was continuous concluded at the end of September and more surface sample results will be released as soon as available.

Drilling Update

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed additional 1,000 meters of diamond core drilling at the Augustus property. The drill holes are being logged and an update on the drilling work will be provided in a subsequent news release.

Sample Preparation and Analysis

The surface sampling was carried out using a rock saw and other hand tools by cutting about 20-30 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cuts in bedrock. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS
Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES
Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
First Energy Metals Ltd.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Surface Samples Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol

Location

Be

Cs

Fe

Li

Li2O

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

NAD 1983

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit

Zone 18N

3

0.1

0.05

15

2.4

0.4

0.2

Analysis Method

FUS-MS-Na2O2

1160524

18 U 278483 5357089

266

35.1

0.38

7590

1.63

84.2

288

61.5

1160526

18 U 278481 5357051

109

52.5

0.32

6370

1.37

69.7

679

85.3

1160528

18 U 284758 5367179

5

14.2

0.34

32

0.01

105.5

658

20.3

1160533

17 U 721533 5362620

152

57

0.68

4540

0.98

67.5

640

60.4

1160535

17 U 721519 5362647

98

117

0.84

8720

1.87

61

1970

44.2

1160536

17 U 721554 5362555

225

104

0.54

3620

0.78

51.1

2240

46.1

1160537

18 U 286571 5368042

12

2.8

0.28

42

0.01

152.7

30.5

108

1160538

18 U 284842 5367713

5

111

0.7

241

0.05

135.7

1040

30.6

1160539

18 U 284773 5367752

3

168

1.09

28000

6.02

10.5

510

20.9

1160542

18 U 283101 5369080

193

47.4

0.23

5030

1.08

30.8

2130

27.9

1160543

18 U 283106 5369077

96

36.9

0.48

2310

0.50

58.3

2170

81.9

1160544

18 U 283101 5369077

89

18.2

0.26

22

0.00

26

1750

31.8

1160548

17 U 721892 5362778

144

65.4

0.35

5960

1.28

106.4

1070

77.9

1160549

17 U 721888 5362785

194

82.9

0.53

5400

1.16

59.1

1170

51.9

1160550

17 U 721890 5362793

189

134

0.47

4100

0.88

59.2

2020

89.4

1160551

17 U 721883 5362838

177

166

0.39

4730

1.02

50.9

2530

45.2

1160552

17 U 721889 5362772

241

58.9

0.34

371

0.08

100.2

771

70.7

1160553

17 U 721903 5362723

72

86.3

0.45

3440

0.74

78.1

1190

74.8

1160554

17 U 721655 5361774

149

80

0.35

3890

0.84

74.4

1870

70.9

1160555

17 U 721655 5361767

191

110

0.35

1380

0.30

56.7

3760

32.3

1160556

17 U 709222 5363756

4

9.1

0.53

52

0.01

37.7

415

4.3

1160557

17 U 709220 5363760

4

7.6

0.73

70

0.02

51.5

456

6

1160558

17 U 709217 5363760

4

5.7

0.58

33

0.01

44.4

284

7.6

1160562

17 U 710628 5363754

< 3

8.8

0.89

93

0.02

30.9

381

3.1

1160563

17 U 710408 5363550

< 3

8.9

1.04

59

0.01

14.4

385

1.9

1160568

17 U 712311 5364231

4

5.4

0.72

104

0.02

41.2

303

4

1160574

17 U 720676 5361780

239

41

0.66

7150

1.54

131.8

739

50.5

1160575

17 U 720695 5361767

525

131

0.99

10200

2.19

104.4

1880

61

1160576

17 U 701968 5366712

< 3

22.5

0.52

61

0.01

11.6

383

3.3

1160577

17 U 700836 5366399

4

11.4

0.62

93

0.02

16.7

344

2.8

1160578

17 U 700959 5366412

5

12.6

0.8

167

0.04

25.5

369

5.9

1160582

17 U 704341 5362285

4

18.8

0.9

197

0.04

31.2

282

4.8

1160584

17 U 704319 5362340

4

37.9

1.05

128

0.03

41.2

694

5

1160585

17 U 704323 5362369

< 3

13.9

0.76

86

0.02

18.2

302

1.9

1160586

17 U 712442 5369205

6

6.6

0.31

83

0.02

86.2

143

58.7

1160587

17 U 714077 5367676

3

16.9

0.94

53

0.01

28

460

9.1

1160588

18 U 282259 5364846

4

20

0.5

142

0.03

37.8

1070

6.2

1160589

18 U 282441 5364929

4

20.5

0.5

71

0.02

86.1

919

16.4

1160590

18 U 281969 5363518

5

29.8

1.02

317

0.07

50.3

869

6.7

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.



Contact
please contact the Company at: gsangha@firstenergymetals.com or (604) 375-6005
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

First Energy Metals Ltd.

First Energy Metals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JC89
CA32016U2074
www.firstenergymetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap