American Manganese Changes Name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

SURREY, October 3, 2022 - (TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders.

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

"In light of the immense global applications for our patented technology, it was evident that these applications were much broader than mining manganese, as our previous name suggested," said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO and Director of RecycLiCo. "As a battery materials company, we not only focus on recycling lithium-ion battery waste but upcycling it into battery-ready materials using minimal processing steps, and our mission is to provide a circular solution that bridges the gaps in today's segmented battery supply chain."

The name change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders. There is no consolidation of capital associated with the name change. Issued certificates representing the company's common shares will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste. With minimal processing steps and up to 100% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

