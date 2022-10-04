Menü Artikel
Interim Financial Statements Q1 2022 ending June 30

04:32 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Montréal - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) would like to inform its shareholders that it has posted its Interim Financials Statements for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2022, and the corresponding Management Discussion & Analysis on SEDAR.

These fillings should allow the Company to lift the previously disclosed Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO"), initially announced on August 3, 2022, in respect of the interim Financial Statements and corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022, including the related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Financial Documents") that were not filed by the filing deadline of August 29, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Frank Dumas"

FRANCOIS (FRANK) DUMAS
Director & COO

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicouagan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JAHV
CA85235Q1000
www.st-georgesplatinum.net
Minenprofile
