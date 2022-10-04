Tajiri Resources Granted New, Full Term, Exploration Permit Covering the K4-K5 Prospect in Burkina Faso

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2022 - Tajiri Resources Corp. ("Tajiri" or the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that it has been granted renewed tenure over the K4-K5 Prospect permit, a key part of the Company's 100% owned Reo Gold Project in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

On September 26, 2022, the Government of Burkina Faso, after processing requisite documents to allow the grant of the new Dassa Sud Ouest Permit, issued the Company an invitation to pay the permit issuance fee. The fee was duly paid by the Company within the requisite 10-day period. Following the payment of the fee the issuance of the Permit's arreté and related paperwork is now an administrative process, and the Company is free to conduct exploration and prospecting operations within the area of the Dassa Sud Ouest Permit. Tajiri expects the arreté and related paperwork to be issued in due course.

The new Permit is effectively a re-issue of the Company's Dassa Sud Permit of approximately 22.73 km2 which had expired May 4, 2021, the new Permit has a full term of 3 years and is renewable for a further two 3-year periods.

The Dassa Sud Ouest Permit covers a substantive portion of the K4-K5 prospect where historic RAB, RC and diamond drilling returned numerous significant intersections such as:

44m @ 1.5g/t; 12m @ 4.1g/t; 12m @ 5.0g/t; 32m@ 1.6g/t; 4m @ 16.2g/t; 4m @ 8.5g/t; 36m @ 1.3g/t; 3m @ 16.8g/t; 20m @ 1.7g/t; & 8m @ 4.7g/t.

In addition, between November 2020 and May 2021 the Company conducted ~ 18,650m of auger drilling at the K4-K5 prospect but has not released these results to market while tenure was being renewed. Results of the aforementioned auger drilling shall be released to market over the next several days and the Company looks forwarded to recommencing substantive exploration at the K4-K5 prospect in the near future.

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

