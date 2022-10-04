Nickel North 2022 Soil Samples Discover New Strong Cobalt Anomalies and Confirm Multiple Strong Ni-Cu Anomalies at Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper-PGE Project

Vancouver, October 4, 2022 - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) (" Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that It completed 381 soil samples testing by handheld XRF Analyzer. these soil samples were collected in the Company's 2022 field work program at its Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE Project. The soil sampling program covered the five previously defined mineralization targets involving an area of approx. 25 km2 (Figure 1). The soil samples were collected based on the grid from 100mX100m to 300mX300m depending on the known mineralization, structure features and topographies. The XRF testing results of these soil samples confirms and expands the previously defined Ni-Cu and PGE mineralization targeting areas (Figure 2); more importantly, it identified two new strong cobalt anomalies in the two targeting areas: Lucille Zone and Falco 7 Zone.

The Company will further study these soil samples by ICP-MS in the certified assay laboratories will integrate together with other rock sample data, and process, model these data sets to generate more drilling or exploration targets.

Dr. Tony Guo, CEO and President of the Company commented, "We are pleased to have completed the XRF testing on the soil samples from 2022 field work which allowed us to confirm and expand five previously defined Ni-Cu sulfide mineralized zones. High-grade strong Co in soil anomalies discovered at Lucille and Falco 7 targets areas together with other associated geological features show the high potential for the high-grade sulfide mineralization in these two targets. We will add all these information to our conceptual geological and mineralization models and used to develop priority exploration and drill targets for the 2023 season."

Highlights of the Soil Samples Testing with XRF Analyzer:

Total 381 soil samples were tested by a handheld XRF analyzer by a certified operator;

Strong Ni-Cu in soil anomalies have confirmed in all 5 previously defined mineralization targets area (Figure 2, Table 1). Ni in soil anomalies is up to 1731 ppm (or 0.17% Ni) from soil sample 789542 at the area between Hope Advance Main and Hope Advance North zones. Cu in soil anomalies is up to 10429 ppm (or 1.05% Cu) from soil sample 789388 at undrilled high-grade strong sulfide mineralized target area in Falco 7 zone;

Strong Co in soil anomalies have discovered in the mineralization targets areas including Falco 7, Lucille and Hope Advance (Figure 2). Co in soil anomalies is up to 570 to 1669 ppm (or 0.057% to 0.17% Co) from soil samples 514334, 514335, 514337 at Lucille zone area (Figure 3); Co in soil anomalies is also up to 187 ppm to 305 ppm from soil samples 514254, 514255 and 514312 at Falco 7 zone northwest area which has not been reported previously (Figure 4);

A high-grade massive sulfide area up to 100m by 200m at Falco 7 zone northwest (Figure 4, 5) with strong Ni-Cu in soil anomalies, next to strong Co in soil anomalies area has not been drilled previously, which may be related to the mafic-ultramafic intrusion center and need more exploration work in next exploration program;

Very strong and high-grade Co in soil anomalies at Lucille zone area in the south section of Hawk Ridge project (Figure 3) may be associated to the volcanogenic pyrite or pyrrhotite and will be the priority target to work in 2023 working season.

Figure 1, Hawk Ridge Project, 2022 Soil Sampling Areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/139227_21ebc25e543b3b54_001full.jpg

Figure 2, Strong Ni-Cu-Co in Soil Anomalies at Hawk Ridge Property

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/139227_21ebc25e543b3b54_002full.jpg

Figure 3, Strong Co in Soil Anomalies in Lucille Zone area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/139227_21ebc25e543b3b54_003full.jpg

Figure 4, Strong Co in Soil Anomalies in Falco 7 Zone area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/139227_21ebc25e543b3b54_004full.jpg

Figure 5, High-grade massive sulfides that has never been drilled at Falco 7 Zone Northwest

To view an enhanced version of this Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/139227_nne5en.jpg

Table 1, Selected High-grade Soil Samples By XRF

Table 1, Selected High-grade Soil Samples By XRF



To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/139227_nnetab1en.jpg

QAQC, Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Soil samples were taken on a 100 m by 100 m to 300 m by 300m grids covering an approximate 25 km2 area over 5 zones of Hawk Ridge Project. Totally 381 soil samples were collected.

Approximately 200 g to 400 g of soil was sampled at a depth of approximately 10-20 cm from surface depending on the surface conditions. Soil samples were primarily targeting the B horizon when appropriate and sampled into labelled craft paper bags.

Soil samples were tested via PXRF (portable X-Ray fluorescence) for Ni, Cu, As, Zn, Fe etc. ().

Approximately 50 packaged samples (10 soils per poly bag) were put into labelled rice bags for transport. Security tags were added to the rice bags to further increase QAQC protocol.

Rock samples were taken by certificated geologists either on the mineralization zones or based on the lithology types over 5 defined mineralization zones of Hawk Ridge Project. Totally 110 rocks samples were collected.

Rock samples were analyzed via PXRF (portable X-Ray fluorescence) for Ni, Cu, As, Zn, Pb, Fe etc. by the certified geologist in the field before shipping to the Lab or Offices.

6 QAQC samples including 5 standards from OREAS and 2 SiO2 blanks from Olympus have been tested as the references.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp.'s President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

John Guo, P.Geo., an independent geologist consultant from Eco-goldex Inc, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 with Quebec registration license, has participated and supervised the field work program ,reviewed and proved the scientific and technical information and verified the data supporting such scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Mineral Resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Québec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The Project consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 179.67 km2. The Project is located near tidewater. Québec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen that maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the Company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Québec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Québec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Québec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

