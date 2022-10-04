Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 6.16% Cu over 2 meters within 0.39% over 111 meters at the Chester Copper Project

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 - Canadian Copper Inc. ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") (CSE: CCI) is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its next thirteen drill holes at the Chester Copper Project ("Chester") located in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

"Our drilling results continue to deliver as our geologic model predicted. These recent thirteen holes confirm long intervals of continuous, near surface copper mineralization with grades exceeding 6% copper and 9% zinc in some areas. This new drilling data supports the open pit potential at Chester and is integral in supporting the upcoming the Chester Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") as well as planning for our next phase of drilling on the property." Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper.

Drilling program highlights:

Hole C21-23: 6.16 % Cu over 2 meters in a continuous mineralized envelope grading 0.39% Cu over 111 meter starting 10 meters below surface.

Hole C21-26: 0.73% Cu, 4% Zn, 0.11 gpt Au, 18.84 gpt Ag over 13 meters in a continuous mineralized envelope grading 0.41% Cu over 25.25 meters starting 10 meters from surface.

Hole C21-28: 1.16% Cu over 9.85 meters including 3.82% Cu over 2 meters.

Similar to the previous drilling results at Chester (https://canadiancopper.com/¬¬canadian-copper-begins-active-trading-and-provides-company-update/), the program successfully met the designed objectives of:

Validate historical resource and geologic model for the three primary zones, Central, East, and West Zone (Copper Stringer), which are all located near surface (see Figure 3). Outline additional resources in existing gaps between the Central and East Zone. Further explore for the presence of gold and silver mineralization near surface within the gossanous Central and East zones.

The Company remains on track to publish the new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Chester Project in October of this year.

About the Chester Copper Project

The Chester copper deposit ("Chester") is a volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") resource containing three zones; the Central Zone (massive Sulphide), the East Zone (massive sulphide), and the West Zone (Copper Stringer), which are all located near surface. Previous mining development in 1974 included a 470-meter decline targeting the West Zone and produced 30,000 tonnes of bulk samples grading +2.0% Cu (Geoscience Canada, McCutcheon, 2020). No other development has occurred on the property.

Table A: Chester Historical Mineral Estimate (Sim, 2014)*

Class Cut-off

(Cu%) Ktonnes Cu (%) Contained

Cu (Mlbs) Zn

(%) Ag

(g/t) Measured 0.5 101 1.87 4.155 0.14 6.7 Indicated 0.5 1,299 1.34 38.294 0.06 3.3 Measured & Indicated 0.5 1,400 1.38 42.449 0.06 3.5 Inferred Variable 2,089 1.26 57.907 n/a n/a

* NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report - Chester Copper Property New Brunswick Canada" (effective March 07, 2014) prepared by Robert C. Sim, P. Geo., for Explor Resources and filed on www.sedar.com (Sim, 2014).

Canadian Copper is not treating the "historical resources estimate" as a "current resources estimate" or "mineral reserves", as it has not taken steps to identify what work needs to be done to verify, upgrade or re-classify the "historical resources estimate" using a qualified person from Puma or independent third party.

About the Bathurst Mining Camp

The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada. This region is a world class mining district with thirteen former mining operations and hosts more than forty-five known volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits. Our flagship Chester Project is 75 km south of the renowned Brunswick #12 mine that operated for 5 decades. New Brunswick has the modern infrastructure needed for mineral exploration and mine development coupled with a clear and well-established regulatory environment.

Qualified Persons

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards who is working for Geominex Inc., an independent contractor of the Company. Mr. Gagne has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Drill core is cut in half, one half of the core is taken as sample. Samples are bagged and sealed by Geominex, and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick where each sample is dried, crushed, and pulped. The samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1kg, pulverise split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31B). A 30-gram subsplit from the resulting pulp was then subjected to a fire assay (Au-ICP21). Rock sample ICP results with gold >1g/t were subjected to a metallic screening (Au-SCR24) 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Table 1: Chester Project Drilling Results

DDH # From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Target C21-21 8.00 20.00 12.00 0.03 1.57 0.53 - 0.08

Incl 14.00 17.00 3.00 0.08 3.43 1.29 - 0.10 MS Zone & 24.55 27.00 2.45 0.12 4.35 0.18 0.68 1.84

C21-22 1.85 18.00 16.15 - - 0.32 - -

Incl 8.00 9.00 1.00 - - 1.09 - - MS Zone & 34.00 36.00 2.00 - - - 0.61 1.16

C21-23 10.00 121.00 111.00 - - 0.39





Incl 12.00 16.00 4.00 0.06 9.15 3.68 - 0.11

Incl 14.00 16.00 2.00 0.11 15.55 6.16 - 0.09

Incl 29.50 30.00 0.50 0.05 5.45 2.86 - 0.09

Incl 39.00 53.00 14.00 0.04 2.43 0.98 - - MS Zone Incl 49.00 51.00 2.00 0.18 8.79 3.55 - -

Incl 92.00 92.50 0.50 0.09 15.35 3.28 - -

Incl 111.00 112.00 1.00 0.05 5.44 1.35 - -

C21-24 33.90 35.60 1.70 0.04 6.15 0.74 3.67 6.24

Incl 34.50 35.60 1.10 0.17 23.05 0.24 5.25 8.88

& 69.00 87.00 18.00 0.03 - 0.34 - - MS Zone Incl 78.00 79.00 1.00 0.08 2.11 1.13 - -

Incl 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.09 2.08 1.18 - -

C21-25 17.00 35.00 18.00 0.07 5.00 0.05 0.69 1.43

Incl 18.00 21.00 3.00 0.37 17.36 0.19 3.00 6.12

Incl 18.00 19.00 1.00 0.30 25.50 0.21 4.87 9.83 MS Zone & 66.00 81.00 15.00 0.02 - 0.37





Incl 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.05 2.63 1.51 - -

Incl 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.18 4.01 1.91 - -

C21-26 4.20 29.45 25.25 0.11 11.70 0.41 1.05 2.18

Incl 4.20 10.75 6.55 0.18 6.77 0.08 0.35 -

Incl 16.15 29.45 13.30 0.11 18.48 0.73 1.76 4.04

Incl 20.00 29.45 9.45 0.14 19.55 0.23 2.36 5.40 MS Zone & 61.15 79.40 18.25 0.07 1.39 0.48 - -

Incl 66.20 67.20 1.00 0.26 11.60 4.54 - -

Incl 76.15 76.75 0.60 0.13 5.53 1.77 - -

C21-27 7.00 21.00 14.00 0.12 13.62 0.16 1.18 2.87

Incl 7.50 15.70 8.20 0.20 20.42 0.23 1.90 4.52

Incl 7.50 11.00 3.50 0.24 25.44 0.25 2.99 6.55

& 46.00 70.00 24.00 0.02 1.64 0.36 - - MS Zone Incl 54.00 55.00 1.00 0.11 3.96 1.50 - -

Incl 68.00 70.00 2.00 0.07 6.27 1.16 - -

& 92.00 102.00 10.00 - 1.82 0.38 - -

Incl 92.00 93.00 1.00 0.02 5.65 1.51 - 0.11

C21-28 7.00 17.00 10.00 0.25 22.44 0.46 1.57 2.67

Incl 9.00 15.80 6.80 0.28 29.02 0.62 2.11 3.84 MS Zone C21-28 46.00 55.85 9.85 0.06 14.96 1.16 - 0.06

Incl 53.00 55.00 2.00 0.20 46.85 3.82 0.04 0.15

C21-29 23.00 39.00 16.00 0.02 1.24 0.42 - 0.05

Incl 34.00 38.00 4.00 0.05 2.64 0.97 - -

Incl 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.09 5.83 2.24 - -

& 50.00 71.00 21.00 0.05 3.84 0.89 - - MS Zone Incl 50.00 57.00 7.00 0.08 5.85 1.33 - -

Incl 62.00 64.00 2.00 0.10 6.54 1.57 - -

Incl 69.00 71.00 2.00 0.13 8.91 2.04 - -

C21-30 18.00 43.00 25.00 0.02 1.73 0.36 - - MS Zone Incl 39.00 39.90 0.90 0.19 28.00 4.03 - -

C21-31 17.00 31.65 14.65 0.04 2.88 0.63 - -

Incl 27.00 31.65 4.65 0.11 7.18 1.40 - - MS Zone Incl 28.35 30.15 1.80 0.20 11.31 2.23 - -

C21-32 2.00 5.00 3.00 0.02 6.97 0.11 0.57 1.31

& 26.00 55.00 29.00 0.03 3.11 0.53 - -

Incl 40.00 51.00 11.00 0.06 5.58 0.93 - -

Incl 44.00 51.00 7.00 0.08 8.03 1.22 - - MS Zone Incl 44.00 45.00 1.00 0.25 8.36 2.36 - -

Incl 49.00 50.00 1.00 0.26 34.50 4.61 - -

& 104.00 106.00 2.00 - 9.07 0.23 0.27 0.97

C21-33 3.95 4.45 0.50 0.02 6.08 0.45 0.05 0.39

C21-33 10.50 22.80 12.30 - 3.32 0.46 - -

Incl 11.00 13.25 2.25 0.03 9.85 1.38 - -

C21-33 25.70 26.40 0.70 - 39.50 0.22 1.01 0.96 MS Zone C21-33 54.70 55.40 0.70 0.04 5.83 1.33 - -

C21-33 83.00 85.00 2.00 0.34 - - - -



Table 2. Chester Project Drill Locations

DDH # X_utm Y_utm Z (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) Target C21-21 710681.2 5220140.1 379.2 360 90 68 MS Zone C21-22 710685.2 5220066.1 378.4 360 90 50 MS Zone C21-23 710168.3 5220039.8 336.1 360 90 134 MS Zone C21-24 710192.3 5220041.7 337.8 360 90 116 MS Zone C21-25 710222.2 5220050.7 340.3 360 90 107 MS Zone C21-26 710235.8 5220031.2 340.6 360 90 136 MS Zone C21-27 710270.8 5220038.3 342.5 360 90 137 MS Zone C21-28 710275.7 5220019.3 341.8 360 90 152 MS Zone C21-29 710332.9 5220050.8 346.4 360 90 98 MS Zone C21-30 710337.5 5220034.9 345.3 360 90 101 MS Zone C21-31 710343.4 5220019.7 344.4 360 90 101 MS Zone C21-32 710352.9 5219998.9 345.3 360 90 128 MS Zone C21-33 710358.6 5219984.9 345.5 360 90 122 MS Zone

