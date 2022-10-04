Vox Provides Development And Exploration Updates

TORONTO , Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.. (HKSE: 2899) ("Zijin Mining"), Silver Mines Limited (ASX: SVL) ("Silver Mines"), Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP) ("Develop"), and Kalamazoo Resources Ltd. (ASX:KZR) ("Kalamazoo").

Riaan Esterhuizen, Executive Vice President - Australia commented: "The past month has seen exciting developments including first production from the Binduli gold expansion, resource updates at Bowdens and Sulphur Springs and guidance on key engineering studies for Sulphur Springs and Ashburton in the coming months. The growing Bowdens mineral resource now exceeds 315 million ounces of silver equivalent, a globally significant silver deposit, which is currently undergoing final development approvals. These specific developments and construction activities at other key Australian gold royalty projects such as Otto Bore and Mt Ida continues to support Vox management confidence in upcoming revenue growth potential."

Key Updates

Construction has been completed and production has commenced at the Binduli North A$283 million heap leach expansion project covered by the Janet Ivy royalty, released by Zijin Mining;

A maiden underground silver resource estimate has been released at the Bowdens project and exceptional gold drilling results have been announced by Silver Mines;

Sulphur Springs resource estimate upgraded and development catalysts have been announced by Develop, including an updated definitive feasibility study scheduled to be completed in early 2023; and

Cornerstone investment secured by Kalamazoo to accelerate gold growth strategy and completion of a scoping study scheduled for Q4 2022 on the Ashburton gold project.

Janet Ivy (Producing - Western Australia) - Binduli North Commissioning & First Production

Vox holds a A$0.50/tonne production royalty over the Janet Ivy gold mine in Western Australia;

On August 14, 2022, Zijin Mining Group announced:

The low-grade heap leaching project of the Binduli North Gold Mine of Norton in Australia conducted loaded commissioning during the quarter;



The Binduli North project completed construction and commenced production on June 28, 2022; and



Zijin's total capital expenditure forecast for the combined Binduli Gold Mine (North & South) is

A$462 million, of which approximately A$283 million has been invested at Binduli North to date.

A$462 million, of which approximately A$283 million has been invested at Binduli North to date.

After completion of all the construction work at Binduli North and South, the designated total production capacity will be approximately 7 tonnes of gold (~225,000 ounces) in peak years.

Vox Management Summary: Since Vox acquired the Janet Ivy gold royalty for A$6M in March-2021, the project operator has invested approximately A$283 million to expand the Binduli mine into Australia's largest gold heap leach operation. This Binduli expansion is expected to unlock annual royalty revenues of up to A$2.5M over an estimated 10-year mine life.

Bowdens (Development - New South Wales, Australia) - Maiden Underground Silver Resource & Gold Drilling Results

Vox holds a 0.85% gross revenue royalty on the Bowdens silver-lead-zinc project and a 1% gross revenue royalty over surrounding regional exploration tenure;

On September 5, 2022, Silver Mines announced:

Maiden Mineral Resource estimate declared for Bowdens Silver Underground (at a 150g/t AgEq cut-off) 1 :

:

Measured: 1.55Mt @ 139g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 0.1g/t Au or 212g/t silver equivalent (AgEq);





Indicated: 2.01Mt @ 55g/t Ag, 2.0% Zn, 1.1% Pb and 0.3g/t Au or 217g/t AgEq;





Inferred: 2.81Mt @ 26g/t Ag, 2.3% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.4g/t Au or 202g/t AgEq;



The estimate lies directly underneath the Open Cut Mineral Resource, itself standing at 275 million ounces silver equivalent (including 97 million ounces silver equivalent Ore Reserve) currently undergoing final development approvals 2 ; and

; and

Silver Mines Managing Director, Anthony McClure stated, "Since the discovery of the three zones directly under the planned open pit, the drill-out has been hugely successful. The potential for a contiguous underground operation, in addition to the planned open pit operation, has firmed significantly as we further prove this large mineral system. We will now move to the completion of the underground mining scoping study."

On September 12, 2022, Silver Mines announced the following significant gold intercepts:

Most significant gold intercept returned to date from Bowdens (BD22029) 2 :

:

131m @ 0.49 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag and 0.25% Zn (0.92 g/t gold equivalent) from 65m;





32.6m @ 1.37 g/t Au, 31 g/t Ag and 0.38% Zn (2.09 g/t gold equivalent) from 92.4m;



Gold intercept within new Southern Gold Zone located at the southern extent of the planned open pit; and



Silver Mines Managing Director, Anthony McClure stated, "Although Mineral Resources at Bowdens now totals over 315 million ounces of silver equivalent, both the open pit and underground resource areas remain open. In addition, it is very encouraging to now see a higher tenor of gold in the system as we move south and east."

Vox Management Summary: This upgraded resource estimate at Bowdens now exceeds 315 million ounces of silver equivalent making the project a globally significant silver deposit. Recent gold discoveries at Bowdens present considerable economic upside that is covered by our two royalties. Vox management eagerly awaits the completion of the underground scoping study and final development approvals at Bowdens.

Sulphur Springs (Feasibility - Western Australia) - Resource Upgrade & Feasibility Timing Update

Vox holds a A$2.00/tonne production royalty (capped at A$3.7M) on the Sulphur Springs copper-zinc deposit and an uncapped A$0.80/tonne production royalty on the Kangaroo Caves deposit, which is part of the combined Sulphur Springs project in Western Australia;

On September 6, 2022, Develop announced the following key project updates:

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate completed for Sulphur Springs Deposit 3 :

:

13.8Mt @ 5.7% Zn, 1.1% Cu, 0.3% Pb, 22.5 g/t Ag & 0.2 g/t Au (9.3% ZnEq);





Contained metal increased to 786Kt Zn, 153Kt Cu & 10.4Moz Ag (~1.3Mt ZnEq 1 )

)

An updated Definitive Feasibility Study is underway, scheduled for completion in early 2023;



A follow-up infill and resource drilling program is underway;



The underground mine and open pit are being redesigned based on the updated resource model ahead of an updated ore reserve expected early 2023;



Metallurgical test work is almost completed and project costings are being updated by early 2023; and



The objective is to have the Sulphur Springs project 'shovel ready' by the middle of 2023, with a view to advancing financing options in the second half of 2023.

Vox Management Summary: The high-grade Sulphur Springs copper-zinc project has been fundamentally rescoped by Develop's new management team led by Northern Star Resources Ltd. founder Bill Beament. The combination of this larger resource and impending feasibility study update gives Vox management confidence that there is strong potential for a construction decision in late 2023.

Ashburton (Exploration - Western Australia) - Cornerstone Investment & Development Study Update

Vox holds a 1.75% gross revenue royalty (>250koz cumulative production) on the Ashburton gold project in Western Australia;

On August 29, 2022, Kalamazoo announced:

A$3.0 million cornerstone investment by New York-based growth capital asset management firm Lind Partners to accelerate Kalamazoo's gold & lithium growth strategies;



Completion of the Ashburton development Scoping Study is scheduled for Q4 2022 (previously expected Q3 2022), which Vox management expects will target an annual production rate of approximately 100,000oz;



Plans continue to progress Phase 3 exploration and drilling at Ashburton; and



Kalamazoo has a stated goal at Ashburton to "focus on near-mine and regional exploration to push past 2Moz".

Vox Management Summary: Despite challenging equity market conditions, Kalamazoo has successfully secured strategic financing to progress Ashburton resource expansion drilling towards a 2Moz target and near-term development studies. The release of the scoping study in Q4 2022 will be a key milestone to determine the potential development pathway for Ashburton.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1) The information in this announcement relating to maiden mineral resources at the Bowdens Silver Project is based on work complied by Mr Arnold van der Heyden who is a Director of H & S Consultants Pty Ltd. Mr van der Heyden is a member and Chartered Professional (Geology) of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is stated to have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition if the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC code). (2) The information in this announcement relating to gold intercepts and mineral exploration at the Bowdens Silver Project is based on information compiled by the Bowdens Silver team and reviewed by Dr Darren Holden who is stated to be an advisor to the company. Dr Holden is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and is stated to have sufficient experience this is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australsian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC code). (3) The information contained in this announcement relating to the Sulphur Springs Resources is based on information compiled or reviewed by Ms Jillian Irvin of Entech Pty Ltd who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Irvin is stated to have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 - Refer Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources".

