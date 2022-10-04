American Lithium adds additional independent to Board of Directors with appointment of Peru based Director

VANCOUVER, Oct. 04, 2022 - American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carsten Korch to the Board of Directors and as an audit committee member.



Carsten is a Peru based entrepreneur with more than 30 years' experience as founder, co-founder, and board member of companies across a variety of sectors. Carsten has lived in Peru for over 20 years and is an established member of that community with deep relationships throughout the country.

Carsten is an innovative leader who specializes in project development and government issues and has significant experience in audit and compensation committee matters. He was an early investor in Assante Gold Corporation (West Africa) and has supported the company through exploration, development and into production and is an independent board member and member of the audit committee. He is also on the Board of Peru based Panoro Apurimac SA., a private company exploring for copper in Peru. Carsten was born and raised in Denmark and communicates in 6 languages including Spanish.

Andy Bowering, Chairman of American Lithium stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Carsten to the Company. He is an innovative, resourceful, and forward-thinking leader with deep relationships and connections in Peru and strong knowledge of local matters. He sees great potential in our projects, as well as the benefits they can unlock for Peru and is committed to supporting and working with our team and stakeholders to help us maximize value."

Options and RSU grants

In connection with the above appointment of Carsten Korch, the Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 150,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") in accordance with the Company's incentive plan (the "Incentive Plan"), and as compensation for ongoing services rendered to the Company. The Options vest over a period of 12 months and are exercisable at a price of $2.14 until July 4, 2027. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs vest on July 4, 2024, subject to earlier vesting in the event of a change of control and subject to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Lithium

American Lithium, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is actively engaged in the development of large-scale lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada, as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development-stage projects in southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support. Pre-feasibility work has now commenced at Falchani.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors in the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

