GoviEx Announces Publication of ESG Report

Vancouver, October 4, 2022 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to release its first Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, detailing its ESG performance for the first six months of 2022. The report is fully compliant with SASB, IFC and GRI standards and showcases GoviEx's continued commitment to mitigating long-term impacts to the environment while progressing the interests of its stakeholders.

The ESG report was prepared using Onyen Corporation's innovative online ESG platform which powers performance comparisons making the data valuable to rating agencies and exchanges with real time criteria and materiality performance metrics. The platform removes the need for unnecessary disclosures focusing the report on what really matters.

Commenting on the publication of its ESG report, Daniel Major, CEO said:

"ESG has always been an important part of how we operate and we are pleased to continue to build a more sustainable future for our company. We are committed to making a positive impact for our stakeholders and to harnessing technology to minimize our environmental impact. We remain focused on doing business ethically, and providing a safe and welcoming work environment for our employees. I am confident that our past, present, and future commitment towards ESG makes us a stronger company for all current and potential employees, investors, lenders, off takers and the communities where we operate."

The report has been published on GoviEx's website at https://goviexuranium.com/news/2022/ as well as the Onyen platform https://onyen.com/published/GUI_2022_Annual_635.html.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

Forward-looking statements include those in relation to, (i) GoviEx's continuing to build a more sustainable future; (ii) GoviEx's commitment to making a positive impact for its stakeholders and to harnessing technology to minimize GoviEx's environmental impact; and (iii) . that GoviEx's past, present, and future commitment towards ESG makes it a stronger and well positioned company for all current and potential employees, investors, lenders, off takers and the communities where GoviEx operates.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that the ESG report will help advance the Project towards Project financing and development; (ii) that the current uranium upcycle will continue and expand; (iii) that the integration of nuclear power into power grids world-wide will continue as a clean energy alternative; and (iv) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's mining projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) that the market will not respond as anticipated to the ESG report; (ii) a regression in the uranium market price; (iii) inability or unwillingness of include or increase nuclear power generation by major markets; (iv) potential delays due to COVID-19 restrictions; (v) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (vi) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (vii) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (viii) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (ix) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (x) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.

In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled Risk Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

