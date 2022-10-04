Rackla Metals Expands its Project Holdings in the Tombstone Gold Belt, with an Option on the Hit Property, Yukon Territory

Vancouver, October 4, 2022 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (OTC:RMETF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV-ABN) ("Aben") to purchase a 100% interest in the Hit Property in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Hit Property is strategically located on the Yukon side of the border, adjacent to Rackla's recently aquired Astro property in the Northwest Territories (see news release September 20, 2022). The acquisition further expands Rackla's existing claim position in the Tombstone Gold Belt within the Selwyn Basin.

"We are thrilled to add to our holdings in the Tombstone Gold Belt near Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue project gold discovery," states Simon Ridgway, CEO of the Company. "We now hold several high quality exploration targets and a good database to work from in both the Yukon and Northwest Territiories in the Tombstone Gold Belt. We look forward to progressing our property holdings with our work programs this fall."

Management believes the significance of the recent reduced intrusion related gold systems (RIRGS) discovery made by Snowline at its Rogue property opens up a great opportunity. The Hit property surrounds a quartz monzonite intrusive with anomalous stream sediment geochemistry and a magnetic low anomaly making the ground prospective for RIRGS. The Hit claims have seen very little work and Rackla is excited to have the opportunity to test this ground for gold mineralization.

Figure 1. Hit Project Location



Click Image To View Full Size

Rackla recognizes that the Hit Property is located within the Traditional Territories of the Kaska Dena and Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nations and will prioritize a positive working relationship.

Hit Project History

The Hit Project is an exploration property located in the Yukon along the Northwest Territories border, close to Canol Road. The property is adjacent to the Astro property but on the Yukon side of the border.

Several stream sediment gold anomalies in creeks draining the border intrusive indicate potential for gold mineralization within the intrusive stocks. Additionally, airborne geophysics show a positive correlation to be further tested. Please see Rackla's website for more detailed information on the Hit Project.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Hit Property Map

Hit Project Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the option agreement, Rackla can acquire a 100% interest in the Hit Project from Aben subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Approval Date") and the following obligations:

paying CAD$25,000 cash to Aben within three business days following the Approval Date.

within twelve months following the Approval Date, paying CAD$25,000 cash to Aben and issuing 250,000 common shares of Rackla to Aben.

incurring a total of CAD$100,000 in exploration expenditures on the Project.

Once Rackla has exercised its option to acquire the Hit property, Aben will be granted a 0.5% NSR royalty and Rackla will assume from Aben the obligation to pay a 2.0% NSR royalty to a former project owner.

Qualified Person

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Rackla's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

