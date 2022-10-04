Pan Global Announces Webinar to Provide an Overview of Its Drill Program on Multiple New Copper Targets in the Escacena Project, Spain

Vancouver, October 4, 2022 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC Pink: PGNRF) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a live Webinar on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST. President and CEO, Tim Moody and CFO, Andrew Marshall will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Pan Global Live Investor Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Time: 9 a.m. PST / 12 p.m. EST

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's web site following the live broadcast.

Company Update:

Drilling is under way at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and multiple new targets have been identified for drill testing at Pan Global Resources Inc.'s 100-per-cent-owned Escacena project in the Iberian pyrite belt in southern Spain.

Tim Moody, president and chief executive officer of Pan Global, stated: "Drilling has continued at Escacena with up to four drill rigs operating since January. The current plan includes testing at least six new targets in the Escacena project in addition to continuing to expand the copper and tin mineralization at La Romana. We are excited at the potential to make further copper discoveries, with drilling now initiated on several new targets, all within five kilometres of our near-surface La Romana copper-tin discovery. Ongoing exploration continues to generate multiple high-priority drill targets. Drilling is under way at the Hornitos and La Jarosa targets and is due to commence shortly at the Pilar, Zarcita and La Romana Deep targets. This is the first time most of the new targets will be drill tested. The fact that we are already seeing evidence of copper, lead and zinc mineralization in some of our first holes on new targets at Hornitos and La Jarosa is very encouraging, with assay results awaited. Assay results are also pending for 14 drill holes at the La Romana discovery."

Mr. Moody added, "Pan Global is in a strong financial position and remains well funded to allow drilling to continue at an aggressive pace into 2023."

Highlights include:

New gravity survey data, soil geochemistry, heliborne electro-magnetic and IP data shows multiple coincident anomalies

New conductor anomaly identified 400m down-dip from La Romana

11 targets prioritized for drilling and/or additional ground follow-up

Drilling now focussed on new targets, including La Romana Deep, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, El Pilar, El Pilar South, Cañada Honda and Bravo Norte

Drilling in-progress at Hornitos and La Jarosa, and about to commence at the El Pilar, Zarcita and La Romana Deep targets

First two drill holes at Hornitos have intersected 15-18m thick zones of "crackle" breccia-hosted sphalerite (zinc) and galena (lead) mineralization (assay results pending)

Source: PGZ News Release September 28 2022

ESCACENA PROJECT: A large untested land package proximal to operating companies



ESCACENA PROJECT: La Romana Deep Target - Significant exploration upside at La Romana, down dip at the La Romana Deep Target and at the multiple other new and untested targets



About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project includes a large, plus 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces (First Quantum), Rio Tinto (Atalaya Mining) and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcollar and Los Frailes mines where Grupo Mexico is in the permitting stage to restart mining. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including La Jarosa, Hornitos, Zarcita, Pilar, Bravo and Barbacena.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

Qualified Persons

James Royall, VP Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

