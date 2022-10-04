Intrepid Metals Increases Land Holdings and Commences Initial Exploration Program at Mesa Well

Vancouver, October 4, 2022 - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its land holdings and commenced an initial exploration program consisting of mapping and sampling ahead of an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey at the Mesa Well Copper Property (the "Property"). The Property is favourably located within the Laramide Porphyry Belt of south-eastern Arizona between BHP's San Manuel-Kalamazoo Deposit and Freeport McMoRan's Safford Deposit.

"We are excited to begin our initial exploration program at Mesa Well and test a superb land position for porphyry copper mineralization," states Ken Brophy, Intrepid CEO. "Building on our field campaigns and detailed compilation work, we have expanded the size of our land holdings by an additional 4035 acres to incorporate new areas which are prospective for copper discoveries. Following the initial mapping and sampling program, we are planning to complete a large dipole-dipole IP geophysical survey, scheduled for early next year. The IP survey, which will cover areas previously drilled, combined with the current exploration program, will allow us to define priority drill targets from previously permitted drill pads, as well as identify new targets within the expanded land package."

Intrepid acquired an additional seven Arizona state leases for a total of an additional 4035 acres. The Mesa Well Property now covers approximately 6500 acres. The initial exploration program is scheduled to take two weeks to complete, and the data collected from the program will support the design and orientation for the planned IP survey in Q1 2023. A drill program will be planned for later in 2023, following a detailed evaluation of the compiled geological and geophysical datasets.

Mesa Well Property

The Mesa Well Property is located approximately 100 kilometers ("km") northeast of the city of Tucson, Arizona, USA and is road accessible year-round. The Property is situated within the heart of the Laramide Copper ("Cu") Porphyry Belt with multiple deposits that contain over 5 million tons Cu. Mesa Well is located between BHP's San Manuel-Kalamazoo Deposit (50km to the west), Freeport McMoRan's Safford Deposit (55km to the east) and Asarco's Ray Deposit (85km to the northwest). The mines (present and past producing) and deposits referenced in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt provide geologic context for the Mesa Wells Property, however, is not necessarily indicative that the Property will host similar grades or tonnages of mineralization.

The Mesa Well Property is interpreted to contain a structurally dismembered, Laramide age Cu-Molybdenum ("Mo") porphyry deposit that may have been rotated approximately 90 degrees from its original upright position. The roots of the interpreted mineralized system are exposed in the footwall of the Eagle Pass Fault, which suggests there is potential for a Cu-Mo rich portion of the system concealed beneath the upper plate of the Eagle Pass Fault. Alteration and mineralization observed at surface is consistent with this target concept. Previous drilling by Vale in 2009 on the Mesa Well Property intersected alteration and mineralization that increases in intensity toward the northwest.

Dr. Chris Osterman, P. Geo, a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Osterman has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Warrant Extension

The Company also announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 19,312,996 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.20 per common share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on October 27, 2020. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for these Warrants to March 31, 2023. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

A total of 1,573,570 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report related to this financing more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Warrant Extension as required by MI 61-101 since the decision to extend the warrants was made on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid is exploring for potential high-grade silver/lead/zinc/copper projects in proximity to producing mines. For more information on Intrepid, please visit www.intrepidmetals.com

