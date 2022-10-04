York Harbour Metals Announces Remaining Phase 3 Assay Results Extending Mineralization Open at Depth and Along Strike

Vancouver, October 4, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining assay results from its Phase 3 drilling program that was carried out from mid-January to mid-April, 2022.

The assay results show that the drill-indicated mineralization extends both along strike, thereby joining several of the previously isolated volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") lenses of the Main Mine Area, and that these lenses have depth extent and could extend farther.







Table 1: Significant Mineralized Intercepts of York Harbour's Phase 3 Drilling Program

Note: The above intervals are drilling lengths, not true widths, as the true orientation of the mineralization has not yet been established. YH57-68 was previously reported (September 8th).







Figure 1: Plan View of York Harbour's Phase 3 Drill Holes and Mineralization Zones of the Main Mine Area.

Chairman Bruce Durham commented, "The drill results from the Phase 3 drill program indicate there remains significant potential for the Company to discover additional extensions to the copper-zinc mineralization first mined at York Harbour more than 100 years ago. Drill holes such as hole YH-22-61 intersecting 14.77m of high-grade copper-zinc mineralization grading 2.86% copper and 6.95% zinc show areas proximal to the main mine area with thick accumulations of massive copper-zinc sulphides that had not previously been drilled by previous operators. A number of other holes reported today intersected narrower intervals of similar sulphides that expand the known limits of the mineralization."

QA/QC Procedures

Phase 3 diamond drill core samples were sawn in half lengthwise from core lengths usually varying from 0.3 to 1.50 m, depending upon geological and mineralogical constraints. Blank, duplicate and standard samples were inserted into the sample string at a rate of one each for every twenty samples. A total of 128 quality control ('QC') samples were inserted into the assay string of 1,289 drill core samples. These 1,317 samples of massive, semi-massive and stringer mineralization, including QC samples insertions, were initially delivered Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario and later to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, both ISO/IEC-accredited laboratories. There the drill core samples were crushed to a nominal minus 2 mm, split into representative sub-samples and then pulverized to at least 95% minus 105 microns before collecting sub-sample pulps for each of the core samples.

All sub-sample pulps were initially analyzed for 38 elements using ICP QC procedures which included fusing with Na2O2. The fused samples were then dissolved in purified water and acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The solutions were then measured by an ICP. Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials.

Based upon the initial ICP results, any element returning predetermined over-limit values, specifically for copper, zinc, and silver, were automatically assayed using conventional assay procedures. For each of these samples a 5 g sub-sample was split and assayed using conventional fire assay procedures with an atomic absorption finish ('FA/AA'). Following receipt of the analytical and assay results, 317 sample pulps were shipped to ALS Laboratories for check analyses and/or assays.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., Director of York Harbour, a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTC Pink: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

For more information on York Harbour Metals please contact info@yorkharbourmetals.com Tel: +1-778-302-2257 or visit the website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Andrew Lee

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: andrew@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

