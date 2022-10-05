Artemis Announces Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2022 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held earlier today.

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Information Circular dated August 11, 2022 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:



Votes FOR % of Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes cast WITHELD Steven Dean 109,289,815 99.86 % 153,736 0.14 % Ryan Beedie 109,427,727 99.99 % 15,824 0.01 % David Black 109,276,753 99.85 % 166,798 0.15 % William Armstrong 109,276,053 99.85 % 167,498 0.15 % Elise Rees 109,363,064 99.93 % 80,487 0.07 % Lisa Ethans 109,428,165 99.99 % 15,386 0.01 % Janis Shandro 109,033,266 99.63 % 410,285 0.37 %

The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:



Votes FOR % of Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes cast WITHELD Appointment of Auditors 109,220,576 99.63 % 402,621 0.37 %

The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:



Votes FOR % of Votes cast FOR Votes AGAINST % of Votes cast AGAINST Stock Option Plan 95,756,512 87.49 % 13,687,038 12.51 %

