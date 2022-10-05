Artemis Announces Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting
Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG
VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2022 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held earlier today.
The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Information Circular dated August 11, 2022 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:
|
Votes
FOR
|
% of Votes
cast FOR
|
Votes
WITHHELD
|
% of Votes
cast WITHELD
|
Steven Dean
|
109,289,815
|
99.86 %
|
153,736
|
0.14 %
|
Ryan Beedie
|
109,427,727
|
99.99 %
|
15,824
|
0.01 %
|
David Black
|
109,276,753
|
99.85 %
|
166,798
|
0.15 %
|
William Armstrong
|
109,276,053
|
99.85 %
|
167,498
|
0.15 %
|
Elise Rees
|
109,363,064
|
99.93 %
|
80,487
|
0.07 %
|
Lisa Ethans
|
109,428,165
|
99.99 %
|
15,386
|
0.01 %
|
Janis Shandro
|
109,033,266
|
99.63 %
|
410,285
|
0.37 %
The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:
|
Votes
FOR
|
% of Votes
cast FOR
|
Votes
WITHHELD
|
% of Votes
cast WITHELD
|
Appointment of Auditors
|
109,220,576
|
99.63 %
|
402,621
|
0.37 %
The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:
|
Votes
FOR
|
% of Votes
cast FOR
|
Votes
AGAINST
|
% of Votes
cast AGAINST
|
Stock Option Plan
|
95,756,512
|
87.49 %
|
13,687,038
|
12.51 %
Artemis Gold Inc.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Steven Dean"
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 558 1107
