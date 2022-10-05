Menü Artikel
Artemis Announces Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting

00:44 Uhr  |  CNW

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, Oct. 4, 2022 - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the Meeting") held earlier today.

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All director nominees set out in the Information Circular dated August 11, 2022 were elected as directors, to serve until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed. Details of voting are as follows:

Votes

FOR

% of Votes

cast FOR

Votes

WITHHELD

% of Votes

cast WITHELD

Steven Dean

109,289,815

99.86 %

153,736

0.14 %

Ryan Beedie

109,427,727

99.99 %

15,824

0.01 %

David Black

109,276,753

99.85 %

166,798

0.15 %

William Armstrong

109,276,053

99.85 %

167,498

0.15 %

Elise Rees

109,363,064

99.93 %

80,487

0.07 %

Lisa Ethans

109,428,165

99.99 %

15,386

0.01 %

Janis Shandro

109,033,266

99.63 %

410,285

0.37 %

The Company's shareholders also appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, as follows:

Votes

FOR

% of Votes

cast FOR

Votes

WITHHELD

% of Votes

cast WITHELD

Appointment of Auditors

109,220,576

99.63 %

402,621

0.37 %

The Company's shareholders also authorized, ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, as follows:

Votes

FOR

% of Votes

cast FOR

Votes

AGAINST

% of Votes

cast AGAINST

Stock Option Plan

95,756,512

87.49 %

13,687,038

12.51 %

Artemis Gold Inc.
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 558 1107

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.



Contact
Nick Campbell, VP Capital Markets, +1 (604) 558-1107.
