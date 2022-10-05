Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Ellis Martin Report: Interview with Blaine Monaghan, CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration:

01:17 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Blaine Monaghan, the President and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration (OTCMKTS:PEXZF)(CVE:PEX) as the company is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2022 diamond drill program at the Kliyul copper-gold porphyry project ("Kliyul" or "Project"), located in the prolific Quesnel Trough in northcentral British Columbia.

The Company completed 7014.7 m of drilling in 12 holes, the largest ever drill program at the Project, and successfully expanded the known Kliyul porphyry copper-gold footprint. Mr. Monaghan brings our listening audience up to date on its projects in British Columbia, Canada.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/114196/pex



About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.:

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.



Source:
Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.



Contact:

Blaine Monaghan President and CEO T: +1 (604) 687-4951 E: bmonaghan@pacificridgeexploration.com W: www.pacificridgeexploration.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1T90Q
CA6947983079
www.pacificridgeexploration.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap